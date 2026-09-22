ETV Bharat / state

Six Militants Arrested In Manipur

Imphal: Six militants belonging to various banned outfits have been arrested by security forces in Manipur's Imphal East and Tengnoupal districts, a police statement said on Tuesday.

A cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) was apprehended by a joint team of state police commandos and the Assam Rifles from the Andro area in Imphal East on Monday, it said. He has been identified as 21-year-old Yumnam Ramos Singh.

In another joint operation by state police commandos and the Army, two active members of the banned KCP (Apunba) were arrested in the Lamlai area of the district on September 21. They were identified as Ngangom Loijinghenba Meitei (22) and Ngangom Hemba Meitei (28), the statement said.

A combined team of the state police and the Assam Rifles apprehended three members of the outlawed People's Liberation Army from the vicinity of Border Pillar-87 along the India-Myanmar international boundary on Sunday, the police said.