Six Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion

Imphal: Security forces have arrested six militants, including two women, belonging to different banned organisations for their alleged involvement in extortion activities in Manipur, a police statement said on Sunday.

All the arrests were made on Saturday. Two active women cadres of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng) were nabbed from Moirangkampu Sajeb Makha Leikai area in Imphal East district. They have been identified as Takhellambam Sanathoi Chanu (19) and Kongbrailatpam Rameshori Devi (19).