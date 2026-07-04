Six Migratory Birds Die In Korba; Preliminary Report Points To Lightning Shockwaves
Six migratory Asian Openbill Storks died in Korba, with preliminary findings linking the deaths to lightning shockwaves, reports Rajkumar Shah.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
Korba (Chhattisgarh): Six migratory birds were found dead in Rampur village of Korba on Friday allegedly after being struck by lightning. A preliminary post-mortem examination suggested the birds likely died due to shockwaves caused by a lightning strike in a nearby area rather than a direct strike.
The Forest Department has installed lightning arresters in the region, but officials say several of them are non-functional due to inadequate maintenance and lack of regular monitoring, reducing their effectiveness in protecting the birds.
Kartala Range Forest Officer Aksh Palak Rishi said migratory birds play an important role in maintaining ecological balance. "They are regarded as messengers of the monsoon and considered friends of farmers because they feed on crop-damaging pests," he stated.
The department is strengthening conservation efforts by repairing faulty lightning arresters and installing green nets in vulnerable areas to improve bird safety.
According to the forest officer, the Asian Openbill Storks migrate to Korba from Sri Lanka, other parts of the Asian subcontinent, and northern Indian states. Besides signalling the arrival of the monsoon, the birds contribute to wetland ecosystems in a nig way by feeding on snails and fish, helping maintain natural ecological recycling.
Rishi added that the birds also contribute to agricultural productivity by consuming harmful insects and indirectly contributing to soil fertility, making them valuable allies for farmers.
The Forest Department believes lightning continues to be the primary cause of migratory bird deaths in the region. Officials said the number of lightning arresters is being increased, while defective units will be repaired. Hunting incidents have also come down, with local communities actively participating in bird conservation.
The final cause of death will be confirmed after the detailed post-mortem report, the official said. Meanwhile, the department has activated a network of trained “Bird Friends” in areas where migratory birds are present to strengthen monitoring and conservation efforts.
Korba, home to rich natural biodiversity, boasts of thousands of migratory birds, particularly Asian Openbill Storks, locally known as Ghonghila. The entire area turns a home for spotted around Kanki, Kartala, and Hardibazar, where they spend their crucial breeding season before returning in October.
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