ETV Bharat / state

Six Migratory Birds Die In Korba; Preliminary Report Points To Lightning Shockwaves

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Six migratory birds were found dead in Rampur village of Korba on Friday allegedly after being struck by lightning. A preliminary post-mortem examination suggested the birds likely died due to shockwaves caused by a lightning strike in a nearby area rather than a direct strike.

The Forest Department has installed lightning arresters in the region, but officials say several of them are non-functional due to inadequate maintenance and lack of regular monitoring, reducing their effectiveness in protecting the birds.

Korba Forest Department Strengthens Protection After Death of Six Asian Openbill Storks (ETV Bharat)

Kartala Range Forest Officer Aksh Palak Rishi said migratory birds play an important role in maintaining ecological balance. "They are regarded as messengers of the monsoon and considered friends of farmers because they feed on crop-damaging pests," he stated.

The department is strengthening conservation efforts by repairing faulty lightning arresters and installing green nets in vulnerable areas to improve bird safety.