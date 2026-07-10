Six Members Of Family Killed As Car Collides Head-On with Diesel Tanker In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur
One woman survived the crash with critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Tiruppur: Six members of a family, including two children, were killed in a road accident after their car collided head-on with a diesel tanker lorry near Uthukuli in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district on Friday.
One woman survived the crash with critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. According to police, the family had travelled from Swaminathapuram in Salem to the Palladam area to attend the funeral of a relative.
The victims were identified as Mugilan, Eeswaran, Thirumagal, Sivakami, and two children, Srinithu and Kanish. Hema, who was travelling with them, sustained serious injuries in the crash.
The accident occurred near Kakkapallam, close to Uthukuli, while the family was returning to Salem. Police said a diesel tanker lorry travelling from Vijayamangalam towards Uthukuli allegedly crashed head-on into the family's car.
Local residents rescued Hema, who was critically injured. She was initially taken to a nearby hospital for first aid before being shifted to a government hospital for advanced treatment. After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered a case and launched a search for the tanker driver, who allegedly fled the scene after the collision.
Earlier today, a bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking rammed into 14 vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri area, leaving six to eight persons injured, officials said. This was the second major accident involving a BEST bus hired on wet lease model, in which the driver was provided and maintenance cost was borne by the private operator.
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