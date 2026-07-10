ETV Bharat / state

Six Members Of Family Killed As Car Collides Head-On with Diesel Tanker In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur

Six Members of Family Killed as Car Collides Head-On with Diesel Tanker in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur ( ETV Bharat )

Tiruppur: Six members of a family, including two children, were killed in a road accident after their car collided head-on with a diesel tanker lorry near Uthukuli in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district on Friday.

One woman survived the crash with critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. According to police, the family had travelled from Swaminathapuram in Salem to the Palladam area to attend the funeral of a relative.

The victims were identified as Mugilan, Eeswaran, Thirumagal, Sivakami, and two children, Srinithu and Kanish. Hema, who was travelling with them, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The accident occurred near Kakkapallam, close to Uthukuli, while the family was returning to Salem. Police said a diesel tanker lorry travelling from Vijayamangalam towards Uthukuli allegedly crashed head-on into the family's car.