ETV Bharat / state

Six Members Of Family Killed After 100-Year-Old House Collapses In UP's Pratapgarh, CM Yogi Orders Relief

Officials inspect the collapsed house in Mahuli village after six family members died in the tragic incident on Thursday. ( EV Bharat )

Pratapgarh: A tragic house collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district claimed the lives of six members of a family in the early hours of Thursday after a nearly 100-year-old dilapidated house gave way while they were asleep.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragedy, and on his directions, financial assistance has been provided to the bereaved family.

The incident took place in Mahuli village under the Kotwali police station area between 1 am and 2 am. According to officials, all seven family members were sleeping together in a room on the upper floor, where an air-conditioner had been installed, when the roof suddenly collapsed, burying them under the debris.

Villagers rushed to the spot after hearing a loud crash and cries for help. Police, fire brigade personnel and district officials launched a rescue operation with the help of residents.

All seven occupants were pulled out of the rubble and taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead. The lone survivor is undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable.

Heavy Rain, Old Construction Suspected Behind Collapse

District Magistrate Abhishek Pandey said the house belonged to Pramod Srivastava and that preliminary findings suggest the room collapsed because its roof had been built using an old construction technique. He added that heavy rainfall since Wednesday is believed to have weakened the ageing structure.

"All seven family members were sleeping in the same room when the roof suddenly gave way. Out of them, six died while Aman survived and is under clinical observation," the District Magistrate said.

Pandey also said he had assured the survivor that all eligible government benefits and relief measures would be provided within 24 hours.

Following the tragedy, the district administration has decided to conduct an audit of dilapidated houses and buildings to identify unsafe structures and prevent similar incidents in the future.