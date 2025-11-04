Six Killed, Two Critical After Car Collides Head-On With Truck In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki
The impact of collision was so severe that the car got stuck under front portion of truck, leaving its occupants with no chance to escape.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 10:31 AM IST
Barabanki: At least six persons were killed and two others were seriously injured after an Ertiga car collided head-on with a truck on the Deva-Fatehpur road in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki late on Monday night.
As per sources, the accident occurred around 10 PM near Kutulpur village under Deva police station limits, when eight persons were returning to Fatehpur in a car after visiting Bithoor in Kanpur.
Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said the collision was so severe that the car got stuck under the truck's lower portion, leaving the occupants no chance to react or escape. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene after the mishap.
Local residents along with police pulled all eight from the mangled vehicle. While four people died on the spot, doctors at the Community Health Centre in Deva declared two more dead. The two survivors, critically injured, have been referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.
District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, who inspected the site along with senior police officials, said preliminary investigation suggests that the car had veered into the lane of the oncoming truck, leading to the collision. Eyewitnesses also reported that both vehicles appeared to be travelling at a high speed at the time of the crash.
The deceased include driver Shrikant Shukla (40) of Mohammadi Khala area, Pradeep Rastogi (60) of Fatehpur, his wife Madhuri (58), Nitin (45), Naimish (25) and Krishna (15), all residents of Fatehpur.
The car was hired from a local rental service operated by Girdhar Gopal, with Shrikant employed as the driver for the trip.
The vehicle reportedly did not have a number plate and appeared to have been recently purchased or newly registered. The collision caused traffic congestion on the bridge for some time until the damaged car and truck were removed with the help of a crane.
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, and the truck has been seized, said SP Vijayvargiya.
Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured and extend all support to the affected families.
