Six Killed, Two Critical After Car Collides Head-On With Truck In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Barabanki: At least six persons were killed and two others were seriously injured after an Ertiga car collided head-on with a truck on the Deva-Fatehpur road in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki late on Monday night.

As per sources, the accident occurred around 10 PM near Kutulpur village under Deva police station limits, when eight persons were returning to Fatehpur in a car after visiting Bithoor in Kanpur.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said the collision was so severe that the car got stuck under the truck's lower portion, leaving the occupants no chance to react or escape. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene after the mishap.

Local residents along with police pulled all eight from the mangled vehicle. While four people died on the spot, doctors at the Community Health Centre in Deva declared two more dead. The two survivors, critically injured, have been referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, who inspected the site along with senior police officials, said preliminary investigation suggests that the car had veered into the lane of the oncoming truck, leading to the collision. Eyewitnesses also reported that both vehicles appeared to be travelling at a high speed at the time of the crash.