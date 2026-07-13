Six Killed, 41 Injured As Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu's Madurai District
15 are undergoing treatment at Melur and Rajaji government hospitals and at a private hospital in Madurai
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Madurai: Six persons, including a woman, were killed after a private bus collided head-on with a Tamil Nadu transport bus near Vanchinagaram bus stop on the Trichy-Madurai National Highway in Madurai district in the early hours of Monday.
Nearly 41 passengers were injured, of whom 15 are undergoing treatment at Melur Government Hospital, Government Rajaji Hospital, and at a private hospital in Madurai.
According to sources, a private bus named KMR Tranz was on its way from Chennai to Marthandam on the four-lane Vanchinagaram road, in the early hours of Monday. The bus driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and the bus crashed into the divider and entered the opposite side of the road.
The police confirmed that four men and one woman died on the spot. They were from both the buses. The private bus also crashed into a passenger shelter after it rammed the government bus.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Abhinav Kumar and Superintendent of Police Devanathan rushed to the spot. A police team is investigating the cause of the accident.
According to police, the deceased were identified as P Anandhararaj (46) of Trichy, G Surya (29) of Trichy, K Mohammed Yasin (60) of Tiruvarur (all three were passengers in the government bus), J Siriyapushpam (56) of Tirunelveli and J Abhraham (40) of Tirunelveli (both passengers of the private bus).
This apart, C Perumal (70) of Kottampatti, who was sleeping at the Vanchinagaram bus stop, also died in the incident.
The bodies of the deceased were taken to the government hospital in Melur.
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