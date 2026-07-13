ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed, 41 Injured As Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu's Madurai District

Madurai: Six persons, including a woman, were killed after a private bus collided head-on with a Tamil Nadu transport bus near Vanchinagaram bus stop on the Trichy-Madurai National Highway in Madurai district in the early hours of Monday.

Nearly 41 passengers were injured, of whom 15 are undergoing treatment at Melur Government Hospital, Government Rajaji Hospital, and at a private hospital in Madurai.

According to sources, a private bus named KMR Tranz was on its way from Chennai to Marthandam on the four-lane Vanchinagaram road, in the early hours of Monday. The bus driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and the bus crashed into the divider and entered the opposite side of the road.

The police confirmed that four men and one woman died on the spot. They were from both the buses. The private bus also crashed into a passenger shelter after it rammed the government bus.