Six Killed In Yamuna Expressway Crash In Hathras; Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Takes Cognisance

Six people, including three women, died and six injured after a sleeper bus hit a van. The bus driver, operator and conductor have been arrested.

Senior police officers at the crash site.
Senior police officers at the crash site. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 3, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST

Hathras: Six people were killed and six others injured in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district early Tuesday morning, police said. The accident occurred around 4:20 AM near Milestone 141 under the Sadabad police station area.

According to police, a van travelling from Prem Nagar in Delhi to Dholpur in Rajasthan was struck from behind by a double-decker sleeper bus attempting to overtake it.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He instructed officials to promptly go to the accident site, oversee support for the victims, and ensure that relief and investigative actions are carried out expeditiously.

Bus Attempted to Overtake Van

Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha said, “The accident occurred when the bus was trying to overtake the van. The bus driver, operator and conductor have been arrested. A case is being registered under the relevant sections of the BNS. Strict action will also be taken against the bus owner and others associated with the vehicle.”

Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Anand Kushwaha said the van was carrying 13 passengers from various locations to Dholpur when it was hit by a speeding sleeper bus from Noida heading towards Gorakhpur. “The collision left six people dead and six injured,” he said.

Six Dead, Including Three Women

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh (50), his wife Sunita (48), Vijay Baghel (27), his wife Pinki Baghel (26), Lokesh (35), and Nathu Devi (65). All were residents of Prem Nagar, Delhi, travelling to Dholpur. The van driver escaped unhurt, police said.

The impact severely damaged the van. Three women and three men died in the accident. Six others, including three children, two men and a woman, sustained serious injuries. The injured children were referred to SN Medical College in Agra for treatment, where two are reported to be out of danger.

Investigation Underway

On receiving information, senior police officials, including the Additional SP, Circle Officer of Sadabad and the Station House Officer, reached the spot with police personnel and shifted the injured to hospitals. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

