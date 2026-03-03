ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed In Yamuna Expressway Crash In Hathras; Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Takes Cognisance

Hathras: Six people were killed and six others injured in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district early Tuesday morning, police said. The accident occurred around 4:20 AM near Milestone 141 under the Sadabad police station area.

According to police, a van travelling from Prem Nagar in Delhi to Dholpur in Rajasthan was struck from behind by a double-decker sleeper bus attempting to overtake it.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He instructed officials to promptly go to the accident site, oversee support for the victims, and ensure that relief and investigative actions are carried out expeditiously.

Bus Attempted to Overtake Van

Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha said, “The accident occurred when the bus was trying to overtake the van. The bus driver, operator and conductor have been arrested. A case is being registered under the relevant sections of the BNS. Strict action will also be taken against the bus owner and others associated with the vehicle.”

Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Anand Kushwaha said the van was carrying 13 passengers from various locations to Dholpur when it was hit by a speeding sleeper bus from Noida heading towards Gorakhpur. “The collision left six people dead and six injured,” he said.