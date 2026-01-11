Six Killed In Two Road Mishaps In Chitradurga; Kohlapur DSP Among Injured
Four youth died when their car collided on the Bidar-Srirangapatna state highway under Hiriyur taluk, and two were killed in another accident near Tamatakallu village.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Chitradurga: Two separate mishaps claimed six lives in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Saturday night, police said.
Four youth died when their car collided on the Bidar-Srirangapatna state highway, an accident-prone zone near Hindasakatte village in Hiriyur taluk. The deceased were identified as Vishwanath (22), Nanjundi (23), Rahul (23) and Yashwanth (22), all residents of Nanjayyankottig village in Hiriyur, and the bodies were taken to Hiriyur Government Hospital for autopsy, police added.
"An accident took place in the limits of Hiriyur Rural police station in which four persons have died. A police team has conducted a spot investigation and registered a case," said a police official.
In another accident, two people were killed, and three others were injured when a Toyota Innova collided with a lorry near a bridge in Tamatakallu village. Among the injured is Kohlapur deputy SP Vaishnavi, who was returning to Kolhapur after a trip to Tamil Nadu with her family, police said. The deceased were identified as Rakesh (40), the car driver and Vaishnavi's mother, Kamala Haribabu (65). The injured persons have been taken to the Chitradurga District Hospital, while Vaishnavi has been admitted to a private hospital.
Chitradurga Rural police station's Balachandra Naik visited the accident spot for an inspection, and a case has been registered, police added further.
