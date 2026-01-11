ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed In Two Road Mishaps In Chitradurga; Kohlapur DSP Among Injured

The mangled car in which the Kohlapur DSP was travelling. ( ETV Bharat )

Chitradurga: Two separate mishaps claimed six lives in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Saturday night, police said.

Four youth died when their car collided on the Bidar-Srirangapatna state highway, an accident-prone zone near Hindasakatte village in Hiriyur taluk. The deceased were identified as Vishwanath (22), Nanjundi (23), Rahul (23) and Yashwanth (22), all residents of Nanjayyankottig village in Hiriyur, and the bodies were taken to Hiriyur Government Hospital for autopsy, police added.

"An accident took place in the limits of Hiriyur Rural police station in which four persons have died. A police team has conducted a spot investigation and registered a case," said a police official.