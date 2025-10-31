ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha And Raigarh

Kawardha/Raigarh: Six people died in two separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha and Raigarh on Thursday. In Kawardha, a vehicle hit a bike rider, resulting in the death of three people.

Another road accident occurred in Raigarh district, where a car hit a motorcycle and then ran over a woman standing on the roadside. Three people died in the accident, police said.

Bhupat Singh, Pandaria SDOP, said three persons, who died in the Kawardha accident, have been identified as Panchram Baiga, 48, Premlal Baiga, 35, and Chini Bai Baiga, 30.