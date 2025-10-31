Six Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha And Raigarh
In one of the accidents in Raigarh a car crushed three people on the Dharamjaigarh Kapu road, killing all three.
Kawardha/Raigarh: Six people died in two separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha and Raigarh on Thursday. In Kawardha, a vehicle hit a bike rider, resulting in the death of three people.
Another road accident occurred in Raigarh district, where a car hit a motorcycle and then ran over a woman standing on the roadside. Three people died in the accident, police said.
Bhupat Singh, Pandaria SDOP, said three persons, who died in the Kawardha accident, have been identified as Panchram Baiga, 48, Premlal Baiga, 35, and Chini Bai Baiga, 30.
According to the police, the deceased couple, Bakela, and a man from Sagona village, were returning to their village after finishing their work. A speeding cargo vehicle coming from the opposite direction struck them.
In the Raigarh accident, a car crushed three people on the Dharamjaigarh Kapu road in Raigarh, killing all three. Dharamjaigarh Station House Officer (SHO) Sitaram Dhruv said that the car driver lost control of his car, causing the accident. The car first hit a biker and then ran over a woman standing on the roadside.
Sitaram Dhruv, Dharamjaigarh station house officer, said the deceased in the Raigarh accident have been identified as Amit Kindo (35), Fakirachand Patel (40), and Lalita Minj (35). Dhruv further said the accused driver is absconding.
