Six Killed As Pick-Up Vehicle Plunges Into 500-Metre Gorge In Himachal Pradesh
Asha Kumari, an occupant, live-streamed on Facebook to share her experience of the route including her maternal grandparents' village just before the car went off-road
Published : June 26, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Shimla: Six people, including a woman and her 12-year-old son, died when a pick-up vehicle veered out of control and fell into a gorge 500 meters deep in the Rampur belt of Shimla district. According to sources, the accident occurred at about 4:30 pm on Friday in the Urman belt, at the Dhandhol point in the Taklech police station area.
The car carrying license plate number HP-06B-2420 was conveying milk from Rampur to Kashapat when the driver lost his grip due to the hilly road conditions. Upon hearing about the incident, the locals and the police personnel rushed to the spot and mounted a rescue and relief operation.
By the time they reached the spot, all the people had died due to the injuries they suffered. The dead individuals comprise pickup van driver Ashok Jain (32), Abhishek Sunny (23), Layak Ram (56) and Nitin (23). They all belong to Rampur Tehsil in Shimla district. The other two dead individuals are Asha Kumari (42) and her son Yugal (12), who belong to Anni Tehsil, Kullu district.
DSP of Rampur Naresh Sharma confirmed that all the dead bodies have been taken to Taklech Hospital and that the police are looking for the reason behind the accident. Meanwhile, SDM of Rampur Harsh Amrendra Singh informed that an administrative team immediately went to the spot when they heard about the accident. He further added that immediate financial assistance would be provided to the families of the deceased.
The situation took an even more disturbing turn when videos emerged in connection with the accident on social media. According to sources, Asha Kumari had been live-streaming on Facebook to share her experience of the beautiful route, including her maternal grandparents' village, just before the car went off-road.
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