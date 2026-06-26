ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed As Pick-Up Vehicle Plunges Into 500-Metre Gorge In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Six people, including a woman and her 12-year-old son, died when a pick-up vehicle veered out of control and fell into a gorge 500 meters deep in the Rampur belt of Shimla district. According to sources, the accident occurred at about 4:30 pm on Friday in the Urman belt, at the Dhandhol point in the Taklech police station area.

The car carrying license plate number HP-06B-2420 was conveying milk from Rampur to Kashapat when the driver lost his grip due to the hilly road conditions. Upon hearing about the incident, the locals and the police personnel rushed to the spot and mounted a rescue and relief operation.

By the time they reached the spot, all the people had died due to the injuries they suffered. The dead individuals comprise pickup van driver Ashok Jain (32), Abhishek Sunny (23), Layak Ram (56) and Nitin (23). They all belong to Rampur Tehsil in Shimla district. The other two dead individuals are Asha Kumari (42) and her son Yugal (12), who belong to Anni Tehsil, Kullu district.