ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed As Car Falls Into 1000-Foot Gorge In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: As many as six persons, including two women, were killed when the car they were travelling fell into a 1000-foot deep gorge in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The accident occured at Saptashring Garh Ghat in Kalwan taluka on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4pm and the six persons are from Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka, the official added. "They died on the spot. The Toyota Innova vehicle, which had seven passengers, suffered heavy damage. The deceased have been identified as Kirti Patel (50), Raseela Patel (50), Vitthal Patel (65), Lata Patel (60), Vachan Patel (60) and Maniben Patel (70).