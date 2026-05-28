ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Bike, Rams Into E-Rickshaw In Uttar Pradesh's Banda

Banda: Six people were killed, and four others sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck hit a motorcycle and subsequently rammed into an e-rickshaw on Oran Road in the Bisanda locality of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda city on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the police, the sand-laden truck first ran over a 61-year-old retired teacher, triggering a chain of events that led to multiple deaths. Banda DM Amit Aseri said, "In the Bisanda police station area, a truck collided with a pedestrian who was walking on the road and he died on the spot. The truck later overturned and fell onto an e-rickshaw. Three people died on the spot, and two more died during treatment.” Aseri added, "Four injured individuals are currently receiving treatment. In total, six people have died, and four are injured." After the accident, locals began chasing the fleeing truck on motorcycles.