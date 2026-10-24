Six Killed After Car Collides With Stationary Truck In Rajasthan’s Churu District
Five of a family died, while a seven-month-old infant miraculously survived the crash.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Churu: Six people, including five members of a family, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Dadrewa-Taranagar road at Sadulpur in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Saturday morning.
A seven-month-old baby, who miraculously survived the crash, was admitted to a local hospital from where she was referred to Churu for advanced treatment.
Police said there were seven people in the car at the time of the accident and six of them have died. The deceased were from Somsisar village in Taranagar and they were on their way to a temple in Gurugram.
Except the driver, all the deceased were from the same family, a police officer said.
Also Read:
Three Pilgrims Dead, 25 Injured As Trailer Rams Into Passenger Bus On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway