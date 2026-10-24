ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed After Car Collides With Stationary Truck In Rajasthan’s Churu District

Representational Image ( IANS )

Churu: Six people, including five members of a family, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Dadrewa-Taranagar road at Sadulpur in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Saturday morning.

A seven-month-old baby, who miraculously survived the crash, was admitted to a local hospital from where she was referred to Churu for advanced treatment.

Police said there were seven people in the car at the time of the accident and six of them have died. The deceased were from Somsisar village in Taranagar and they were on their way to a temple in Gurugram.