Six Killed, 26 Seriously Injured As Luxury Bus Collides With Stationary Truck In Vadodara
The bus was travelling from Rajasthan to Surat. Most of the passengers hail from Rajasthan, and the injured persons have been taken to Sayaji Hospital.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Vadodara: Six people were killed, and 26 were seriously injured when a luxury bus travelling from Rajasthan to Gujarat's Surat collided with a stationary truck near Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara city on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred near Kotambi village on the Vadodara-Halol highway at around 4 am.
Personnel from the Jarod police station in Vadodara rural rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched rescue operations. Firefighters used a JCB machine to separate the bus and truck, while rescue personnel cut through the mangled metal of the bus to free trapped passengers.
Considering the extent of damage to the bus, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also called to assist in the rescue efforts.
The injured were immediately shifted to Sayaji Hospital, where the emergency department was overcrowded. A team of doctors immediately started attending to the injured, of whom five are stated to be critical. Most of the passengers on board were from Rajasthan.
According to an injured passenger, the truck had been parked on the roadside as its driver was checking tyre pressure when the speeding bus hit it from behind. The driver of the bus died in the incident.
The accident led to a traffic jam stretching four to five kilometres along the highway as emergency services worked to clear the wreckage and assist victims. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Also Read