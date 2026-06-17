ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed, 26 Seriously Injured As Luxury Bus Collides With Stationary Truck In Vadodara

Vadodara: Six people were killed, and 26 were seriously injured when a luxury bus travelling from Rajasthan to Gujarat's Surat collided with a stationary truck near Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara city on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred near Kotambi village on the Vadodara-Halol highway at around 4 am.

Personnel from the Jarod police station in Vadodara rural rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched rescue operations. Firefighters used a JCB machine to separate the bus and truck, while rescue personnel cut through the mangled metal of the bus to free trapped passengers.

Considering the extent of damage to the bus, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also called to assist in the rescue efforts.