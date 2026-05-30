Six Killed, 22 Injured as Devotees' Tractor-Trolley Overturns in Madhya Pradesh
A tractor-trolley carrying around 50 villagers returning from worship overturned in Anuppur, killing six people and injuring 22 others.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST
Umaria/Anuppur: Six people were killed and 22 others injured after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred in Bijora village, under the Karanpathar police station limits, in the border area between Umaria and Anuppur districts. The injured are undergoing treatment at Shahdol Medical College.
According to information received, all the villagers were travelling from Padmaniya to Bijora on Friday to participate in religious rituals and worship.
According to officials, residents of Ginjri village in Anuppur district arrived at the Tivni forest on Friday with their families to offer prayers. While returning in the evening, the tractor-trolley reportedly went out of control and overturned on a culvert.
Following the accident, the passengers fell nearly 10 feet below the road. Around 50 people were travelling in the trolley at the time of the incident.
The injured were rushed to Pali Hospital by the 108 ambulance service. The sudden arrival of a large number of injured people created panic and chaos at the hospital. Those who sustained serious injuries were provided primary treatment and later referred to the district hospital.
As news of the accident spread, a large number of family members and villagers gathered at the hospital. The hospital premises remained crowded till late evening.
Preliminary information suggests that overspeeding and possible driver negligence may have caused the accident. Some critically injured patients have been referred to the district hospital for further treatment.
Anuppur Collector Harshal Pancholi said, "I visited Shahdol Medical College and met the injured patients to enquire about their health. Instructions have been issued to the Medical College administration to ensure the highest-quality treatment for all injured individuals. The families of those who lost their lives in this accident will be provided financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister's discretionary relief fund and an additional Rs 4 lakh each under the Sambal Yojana."
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