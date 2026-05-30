ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed, 22 Injured as Devotees' Tractor-Trolley Overturns in Madhya Pradesh

The overturned tractor-trolley involved in the accident that killed six villagers returning from a religious gathering in Madhya Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Umaria/Anuppur: Six people were killed and 22 others injured after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred in Bijora village, under the Karanpathar police station limits, in the border area between Umaria and Anuppur districts. The injured are undergoing treatment at Shahdol Medical College.

According to information received, all the villagers were travelling from Padmaniya to Bijora on Friday to participate in religious rituals and worship.

According to officials, residents of Ginjri village in Anuppur district arrived at the Tivni forest on Friday with their families to offer prayers. While returning in the evening, the tractor-trolley reportedly went out of control and overturned on a culvert.

Following the accident, the passengers fell nearly 10 feet below the road. Around 50 people were travelling in the trolley at the time of the incident.