Six Held For Murder Of Woman In Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai
Sandhya was strangled to death by her in-laws after she informed her husband of an illicit relationship between her sister-in-law and a relative.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Pudukkottai: Police in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a six-month-pregnant woman.
Police said, the victim, Sandhya (21) was the wife of Pandithurai, a resident of Indira Nagar near Mettupatti in Pudukkottai district. She was six months pregnant and was found dead under suspicious circumstances on September 30. Ganesh Nagar police recovered her body and sent it to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Police also registered a case and initiated an investigation. Ganesh Nagar police said after Sandhya’s death, her relatives told the police that she died due to choking while eating food.
The postmortem report indicated that Sandhya was strangled to death. Consequently, Ganesh Nagar police summoned eight family members and relatives of the deceased to the police station for questioning.
Intensive interrogation by the police revealed shocking details. Police said Sandhya had informed her husband about an illicit relationship involving his sister Pandi Meena, and a relative named Kanimozhi. Angered by this, her relatives harbored a grudge against her.
As a result, six of the relatives conspired and brutally murdered Sandhya by strangling her with a dupatta and smothering her face with a pillow. Following the discovery, police altered the case from one of suspicious death to murder.
The police then arrested six individuals involved in the murder including Sandhya's mother-in-law Bhanumathi (49), Pandi Meena (32), Porkodi (29), the father-in-law's sister Selvi (38), the father-in-law's sister's son Karthi (25), and the husband's aunt Kanimozhi (27).
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