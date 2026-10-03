ETV Bharat / state

Six Held For Murder Of Woman In Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Pudukkottai: Police in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a six-month-pregnant woman.

Police said, the victim, Sandhya (21) was the wife of Pandithurai, a resident of Indira Nagar near Mettupatti in Pudukkottai district. She was six months pregnant and was found dead under suspicious circumstances on September 30. Ganesh Nagar police recovered her body and sent it to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Police also registered a case and initiated an investigation. Ganesh Nagar police said after Sandhya’s death, her relatives told the police that she died due to choking while eating food. The postmortem report indicated that Sandhya was strangled to death. Consequently, Ganesh Nagar police summoned eight family members and relatives of the deceased to the police station for questioning.