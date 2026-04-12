Six Held For Leaking Unreleased 'Jana Nayagan' Movie Online
Some of the accused were reportedly involved in circulating the film across social media platforms, while others had downloaded the movie.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police on Sunday arrested six individuals for their alleged involvement in the illegal leakage of the film 'Jana Nayagan' on the internet.
'Jana Nayagan' is a grand-scale production directed by H Vinoth, starring Vijay, with music composed by Anirudh, and produced by KVN Productions. The film's release had been delayed as it had not yet received certification from the Censor Board. Meanwhile, the movie was leaked online in HD quality two days ago.
Representatives from all sections of the Tamil film industry expressed their strong condemnation of the incident. Furthermore, they urged the authorities to arrest those responsible for leaking 'Jana Nayagan' online and to take strict punitive action against them.
In light of the events, KVN Productions filed a formal complaint with the Chennai Cyber Crime Police. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under various sections, including provisions of the Information Technology Act. The police conducted an intensive investigation to determine who leaked 'Jana Nayagan' online, how the film was downloaded from the source, how many people downloaded it, and from where it was uploaded.
Subsequently, special teams were constituted under the leadership of Cyber Crime Superintendent of Police Shah Nawaz. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police, during the probe, arrested six individuals in connection with the illegal online release of the movie and the accused are being interrogated.
Reports indicate that some of the accused were involved in circulating the film across social media platforms, while others had downloaded the movie. It is expected that the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police will issue a comprehensive report following the conclusion of the investigation.
Meanwhile, the Censor Board clarified that the film cannot be viewed without a password and that they have no connection whatsoever with the release of the movie on the internet. Similarly, the film's production company issued a warning stating that no one should download the movie from the internet; if it has already been downloaded, it must be deleted immediately; and it must not be shared with anyone.
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