ETV Bharat / state

Six Held For Leaking Unreleased 'Jana Nayagan' Movie Online

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cyber ​​Crime Police on Sunday arrested six individuals for their alleged involvement in the illegal leakage of the film 'Jana Nayagan' on the internet.

'Jana Nayagan' is a grand-scale production directed by H Vinoth, starring Vijay, with music composed by Anirudh, and produced by KVN Productions. The film's release had been delayed as it had not yet received certification from the Censor Board. Meanwhile, the movie was leaked online in HD quality two days ago.

Representatives from all sections of the Tamil film industry expressed their strong condemnation of the incident. Furthermore, they urged the authorities to arrest those responsible for leaking 'Jana Nayagan' online and to take strict punitive action against them.

In light of the events, KVN Productions filed a formal complaint with the Chennai Cyber ​​Crime Police. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under various sections, including provisions of the Information Technology Act. The police conducted an intensive investigation to determine who leaked 'Jana Nayagan' online, how the film was downloaded from the source, how many people downloaded it, and from where it was uploaded.