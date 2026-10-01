Six Held For Alleged Links With Banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur
Police said various documents, including cell phones and pen drives, were seized during the five-hour search at the accused's residences.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Thanjavur: Tamil Nadu's Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) on Thursday arrested six persons for their alleged links with the banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT).
The SIU arrested Zakir Hussain, Abdul Varghese, Umar Mukhtar, Yasir Abdul, Shamsuddin and Sheikh Farid from Keelavasal area in Thanjavur on charges of recruiting people for the banned outfit. All six of them were arrested after their homes were searched on September 29. Police said various documents, including cell phones and pen drives, were seized during the five-hour search at the accused's residences.
Sources said the six accused were arrested early on Thursday morning while they were sleeping. The accused's family member and relatives got into an argument with the SIU personnel and police after they were arrested. They alleged the accused were arrested without prior notice and taken to the police station.
The accused's family members and relatives protested in front of Thanjavur East police station. They later withdrew the protest after being persuaded by the police.
Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist political organization that aims to re-establish an Islamic caliphate and unite all Muslim lands under strict Sharia law. The Ministry of Home Affairs declared Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a designated terrorist organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in October 2024.
The National Investigation Agency has filed multiple chargesheets against arrested operatives for conspiring to promote secessionism, enforce a Sharia-based draft constitution, and carry out terror acts.
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