ETV Bharat / state

Six Held For Alleged Links With Banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

The SIU arrested Zakir Hussain, Abdul Varghese, Umar Mukhtar, Yasir Abdul, Shamsuddin and Sheikh Farid from Keelavasal area in ​​Thanjavur on charges of recruiting people for the banned outfit. All six of them were arrested after their homes were searched on September 29. Police said various documents, including cell phones and pen drives, were seized during the five-hour search at the accused's residences.

Sources said the six accused were arrested early on Thursday morning while they were sleeping. The accused's family member and relatives got into an argument with the SIU personnel and police after they were arrested. They alleged the accused were arrested without prior notice and taken to the police station.

The accused's family members and relatives protested in front of Thanjavur East police station. They later withdrew the protest after being persuaded by the police.