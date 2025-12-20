ETV Bharat / state

Six Held For Abducting Businessman From Tamil Nadu's Chennai

Chennai: Koyambedu police on Saturday arrested six members of a gang from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping a businessman in a car from Chennai.

Police said, Ravindra Gowda (57), a resident of KV Rangareddy district in Telangana, owns a business called Srivinayaka Car Dealer in Telangana. Gowda's business involving sale and purchase of cars, suffered losses of over Rs 5 crore owing to which he was unable to repay loans he had availed.

As the lenders approached him for their money, Gowda arrived discreetly at Chennai with his family 10 days ago. He settled with his family in a rented house in Anbu Nagar, 1st Main Road, Alwar Thirunagar, next to Valasaravakkam in the city.