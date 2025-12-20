Six Held For Abducting Businessman From Tamil Nadu's Chennai
The accused had kidnapped Ravindra Gowda in a car and taken him to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST
Chennai: Koyambedu police on Saturday arrested six members of a gang from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping a businessman in a car from Chennai.
Police said, Ravindra Gowda (57), a resident of KV Rangareddy district in Telangana, owns a business called Srivinayaka Car Dealer in Telangana. Gowda's business involving sale and purchase of cars, suffered losses of over Rs 5 crore owing to which he was unable to repay loans he had availed.
As the lenders approached him for their money, Gowda arrived discreetly at Chennai with his family 10 days ago. He settled with his family in a rented house in Anbu Nagar, 1st Main Road, Alwar Thirunagar, next to Valasaravakkam in the city.
On Friday afternoon, while Gowda was cleaning his two-wheeler at his doorstep, a few masked miscreants arrived in a white car without a registration plate and and kidnapped him. After some time, Gowda's daughter Prasanna Lakshmi came out and looked for her father. Her neighbours told her that some persons had kidnapped her father in a car.
Lakshmi informed Koyambedu police of the incident following which a probe was launched. The police, as part of the investigation, scanned the CCTV footage from the spot from where Gowda was abducted. Later, police received a tip-off that a gang had taken Gowda to Nellore.
Personnel of Koyambedu police rushed to Nellore and rescued Gowda from the clutches of the gang, led by one Modi Babu. Koyambedu Police Inspectors Rajesh and Ravi led the special team that rescued Gowda, said police. Further probe into the matter is on, said police.
Also Read
Kidnappers Pose As Tenants, Abduct Two Sisters In Broad Daylight in Karnal