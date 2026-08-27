ETV Bharat / state

Six Guards Hurt In Clash After Some Men Jump Queue At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

Ujjain: Six security guards were injured after some pilgrims, suspected to be Kanwariyas, allegedly attacked them on Wednesday when they tried to stop them from forcing their way into the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, police said.

The injured personnel were deployed by a private agency at the temple premises, a police officer said. A case has been registered against Indore resident Sachin Maratha and 30-40 others under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to assault and abuse, he said.

A VHP member said Maratha is the Dwarika jila mantri of the Indore division of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. A group of Kanwariyas had come from Indore to Ujjain to take darshan of Mahakal, he added.

Mahakal police station in-charge Gagan Badal told PTI Videos that the incident occurred in the afternoon when some visitors attempted to forcibly push and fight their way into the temple's sanctum sanctorum in the Nandi hall of the complex.