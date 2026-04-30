Six Get Death Sentence For Murder Of Koppal BJP Leader
The convicts chased Venkatesh Kuruba and hacked him to death on the midnight of October 8, 2025, in Rana Pratap Singh Circle near Gangavathi city.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Koppal: The Additional District Court in Karnataka's Koppal on Thursday awarded a death sentence to six persons convicted of the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha Gangavathi city unit president Venkatesh Kuruba (32) alias JNN Venky. The convicts are Ravi, Mailari, Dhanraj, Bhima, Salim and Gangadhar Gowli.
During the hearing, Judge Sadanand Nagappa Naik examined the CCTV footage of the murder and the involvement of the convicts in previous cases.
The judge observed that Venkatesh was an eyewitness to the murder of a young man, Maruti, who was walking near the railway station in Gangavathi. "And you murdered Venkatesh because he supported Maruti's treatment till the end. A decent civil society does not accept such acts. So, the death penalty is awarded considering the background of the criminal acts," the judge observed.
The court had earlier convicted six accused in the Venkatesh murder case and reserved the sentence for Thursday. The judge advised that the convicts can appeal to the Karnataka High Court if necessary and informed government prosecutor S Nagalakshmi about it.
On the midnight of October 8, 2025, Venkatesh was riding a two-wheeler with his friends after dinner when a group of youths chased him in a car and punched him near a private hospital in Rana Pratap Singh Circle on the outskirts of Gangavathi city.
After he fell, they attacked him with deadly weapons and hacked him to death. A severely injured Venkatesh was admitted to the sub-divisional Hospital at midnight, where he died before responding to the treatment, the police informed.
Police said the motive behind the murder was an old enmity and helping in the treatment of Maruti.
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