ETV Bharat / state

Six Get Death Sentence For Murder Of Koppal BJP Leader

Koppal: The Additional District Court in Karnataka's Koppal on Thursday awarded a death sentence to six persons convicted of the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha Gangavathi city unit president Venkatesh Kuruba (32) alias JNN Venky. The convicts are Ravi, Mailari, Dhanraj, Bhima, Salim and Gangadhar Gowli.

During the hearing, Judge Sadanand Nagappa Naik examined the CCTV footage of the murder and the involvement of the convicts in previous cases.

The judge observed that Venkatesh was an eyewitness to the murder of a young man, Maruti, who was walking near the railway station in Gangavathi. "And you murdered Venkatesh because he supported Maruti's treatment till the end. A decent civil society does not accept such acts. So, the death penalty is awarded considering the background of the criminal acts," the judge observed.