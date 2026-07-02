Six Generations, One Home: Andhra Pradesh's 83-Member Family Keeps Spirit Of Togetherness Alive
Six generations in one home is rare, but this 83-member family has made it possible through love, mutual trust, discipline, and shared responsibilities.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Anantapur: At a time when joint families are becoming increasingly rare, a family in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district continues to uphold a remarkable tradition of living together under one roof.
In Kurlapalli village of Kalyandurgam Mandal, an 83-member family has been sharing not only a home but also responsibilities, meals, and values for six generations, offering a living example of unity and harmony.
The family, headed by Hanumantarayudu and Muthyalappa, consists of six mothers-in-law, 14 daughters-in-law, and 20 children among other family members. While many consider it an achievement if a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law live together peacefully, this household has several generations of women coexisting with mutual respect and cooperation.
"Our strength lies in staying together. Every member has a responsibility, and everyone supports one another," the family elders said.
According to Hanumantarayudu, every morning, the elders gather to discuss the day's schedule over coffee. They assign responsibilities, decide the day's menu, and allocate farming and household duties. Some family members head to the fields, while others remain at home to cook and manage domestic work. Every task is carried out according to a well-planned routine under the guidance of the elders, ensuring the smooth functioning of the large household.
Although the family lives in a cluster of neighbouring houses, all meals are prepared in a common kitchen. The elders said they oversee the purchase of groceries and essential supplies, while the daughters-in-law work together to prepare food for everyone.
"This coordinated system has enabled the family to maintain harmony despite its size," said Hanumantarayudu.
Agriculture forms the backbone of the family's livelihood. Together, they cultivate around 120 acres of farmland spread across five locations. Based on seasonal conditions and market demand, the elders decide which crops should be grown on each plot. The family cultivates commercial crops, vegetables, and food grains, storing enough produce to meet its annual household requirements.
According to the family, this collective approach to farming has helped them avoid losses over the years.
Beyond agriculture, the family jointly owns four buses that operate between Kalyandurgam and parts of Karnataka. The income generated from this business is shared and managed collectively, strengthening the family's financial stability.
In an age where nuclear families have become the norm, this six-generation joint family continues to inspire others by proving that mutual trust, discipline, and shared responsibilities can keep traditions alive for generations.
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