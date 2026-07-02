ETV Bharat / state

Six Generations, One Home: Andhra Pradesh's 83-Member Family Keeps Spirit Of Togetherness Alive

Anantapur: At a time when joint families are becoming increasingly rare, a family in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district continues to uphold a remarkable tradition of living together under one roof.

In Kurlapalli village of Kalyandurgam Mandal, an 83-member family has been sharing not only a home but also responsibilities, meals, and values for six generations, offering a living example of unity and harmony.

The family, headed by Hanumantarayudu and Muthyalappa, consists of six mothers-in-law, 14 daughters-in-law, and 20 children among other family members. While many consider it an achievement if a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law live together peacefully, this household has several generations of women coexisting with mutual respect and cooperation.

"Our strength lies in staying together. Every member has a responsibility, and everyone supports one another," the family elders said.

According to Hanumantarayudu, every morning, the elders gather to discuss the day's schedule over coffee. They assign responsibilities, decide the day's menu, and allocate farming and household duties. Some family members head to the fields, while others remain at home to cook and manage domestic work. Every task is carried out according to a well-planned routine under the guidance of the elders, ensuring the smooth functioning of the large household.

Although the family lives in a cluster of neighbouring houses, all meals are prepared in a common kitchen. The elders said they oversee the purchase of groceries and essential supplies, while the daughters-in-law work together to prepare food for everyone.