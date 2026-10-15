ETV Bharat / state

Six From Madhya Pradesh Family Dead In Truck-Two-Wheeler Crash In Maharashtra

Representational Image ( IANS )

Jalgaon: Six members of the same family, including three children, died after a truck collided with their two-wheeler near Maldabhadi village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Thursday afternoon, Jalgaon District Collector Rohan Ghuge said.