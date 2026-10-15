Six From Madhya Pradesh Family Dead In Truck-Two-Wheeler Crash In Maharashtra
A truck and a two-wheeler were involved in a fatal collision near Maldabhadi village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Jalgaon: Six members of the same family, including three children, died after a truck collided with their two-wheeler near Maldabhadi village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Thursday afternoon, Jalgaon District Collector Rohan Ghuge said.
The mishap occurred around 4 PM in Jamner taluka. All six people travelling on the two-wheeler died in the collision. The victims were residents of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh.
The deaths have cast a pall of grief over the area, with the loss of three children making the tragedy particularly heartbreaking. The incident has left the local community shocked as details of the fatal collision continue to emerge. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed. Authorities have not yet established the exact sequence of events that led to the collision.
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