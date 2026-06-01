ETV Bharat / state

Six Foreign Nationals Held At Varanasi Airport With Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Rs 19 Crore

The consignment of hydroponic cannabis was recovered from the trolley bags of passengers. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: An international cannabis smuggling racket has come to light in Varanasi, where customs officials have arrested six foreign nationals at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

The accused, who arrived on an Air India flight from Bangkok, were intercepted during a customs check. Officials recovered around 19.7 kg of hydroponic cannabis concealed in their trolley bags.

According to officials, the Customs Department carried out a major operation at the airport on Saturday. During routine screening, six foreign nationals arriving from Bangkok were detained.

A search of their luggage led to the recovery of 19.7 kg of hydroponic cannabis hidden beneath the base of their trolley bags. Officials estimated the value of the seized contraband at more than Rs 19 crore in the international market.