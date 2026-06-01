Six Foreign Nationals Held At Varanasi Airport With Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Rs 19 Crore
Customs officials busted an international drug trafficking racket after recovering hydroponic cannabis concealed inside trolley bags from Bangkok.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Varanasi: An international cannabis smuggling racket has come to light in Varanasi, where customs officials have arrested six foreign nationals at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.
The accused, who arrived on an Air India flight from Bangkok, were intercepted during a customs check. Officials recovered around 19.7 kg of hydroponic cannabis concealed in their trolley bags.
According to officials, the Customs Department carried out a major operation at the airport on Saturday. During routine screening, six foreign nationals arriving from Bangkok were detained.
A search of their luggage led to the recovery of 19.7 kg of hydroponic cannabis hidden beneath the base of their trolley bags. Officials estimated the value of the seized contraband at more than Rs 19 crore in the international market.
Accused Sent To Judicial Custody
Customs officials said the smuggling network was allegedly transporting cannabis from Bangkok to Varanasi. Investigators found that the drugs had been carefully concealed in specially modified trolley bags.
Authorities suspect that a woman, believed to be the kingpin of the racket, is currently absconding. All six accused were arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody for 13 days.
Officials said that nearly 64 kg of cannabis has been seized at Varanasi airport over the past three months, indicating repeated attempts to smuggle the narcotic into the city through Bangkok.
Also Read: