ETV Bharat / state

Six Drown While Swimming In Cauvery River In Mysuru; Two Critical

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

Mysuru: Six people, including three minors, drowned on Sunday while swimming in the Cauvery river near the Arkeshwara temple in KR Nagar taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka. Two others were rescued in critical condition and are currently undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Aiman (13), Yasin (23), and Nehan (22) from Bengaluru; Fatima (30) from Ooty; and Umer (7) and K. Afeefa (13) from K.R. Nagar. Superintendent of police, Mallikarjuna Baladandi, said a group of eight people went to the outskirts of KR Nagar to swim in the river when six of them suddenly drowned. Residents managed to pull two survivors from the water, who were immediately rushed to the K.R. Nagar Public Hospital for emergency care.