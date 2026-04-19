Six Drown While Swimming In Cauvery River In Mysuru; Two Critical
Chief minister Siddaramaiah, who condoled the deaths, also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased's family.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Mysuru: Six people, including three minors, drowned on Sunday while swimming in the Cauvery river near the Arkeshwara temple in KR Nagar taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka.
Two others were rescued in critical condition and are currently undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Aiman (13), Yasin (23), and Nehan (22) from Bengaluru; Fatima (30) from Ooty; and Umer (7) and K. Afeefa (13) from K.R. Nagar.
Superintendent of police, Mallikarjuna Baladandi, said a group of eight people went to the outskirts of KR Nagar to swim in the river when six of them suddenly drowned. Residents managed to pull two survivors from the water, who were immediately rushed to the K.R. Nagar Public Hospital for emergency care.
“Two were rescued by locals and admitted to the hospital. One of the deceased is from Ooty, and two are from Mysuru and Bengaluru. We are investigating further to find out why they came here,” Baladandi informed.
Chief minister Siddaramaiah, who condoled the deaths, also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased's family. “It is sad to hear about the drowning of six people who had gone for swimming in the Cauvery river near the Arkeshwara temple in KR Nagar. I pray to God so that the souls of the deceased may rest in peace and their family members may find the strength to bear the pain out of the situation,” he said in a statement.
Siddaramaiah further said, “With a humanitarian concern that the families of the deceased should not be further affected by the financial challenges, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to them. I wish those who were rescued in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital a speedy recovery.”