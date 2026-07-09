ETV Bharat / state

Six Dead After Accident Between Lorry And Passenger Vehicle In Karnataka

The mangled remains of the passenger vehicle in which the deceased were travelling ( ETV Bharat )

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka): Six people died on the spot and three were seriously injured in a horrific road accident between a lorry and a passenger vehicle at midnight on Wednesday near Balgar in Arabail Ghat in Yellapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district, 450 km north of Bengaluru.

All the deceased were from Dharwad and worked as part-time delivery boys for a food-delivery app in Hubballi-Dharwad. They were travelling to Dharmasthala and other pilgrimage centres when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as ​Basavaraj (48 years), ​Abhishek Eshwar (28), ​Akshay (26), ​Abhishek (26), ​Manjunath Chulaki (32) and vehicle driver ​Sanjeev Angadi (33).