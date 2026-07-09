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Six Dead After Accident Between Lorry And Passenger Vehicle In Karnataka

All the deceased were from Dharwad and worked as part-time delivery boys in Hubballi-Dharwad.

head -on collision
The mangled remains of the passenger vehicle in which the deceased were travelling (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST

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Uttara Kannada (Karnataka): Six people died on the spot and three were seriously injured in a horrific road accident between a lorry and a passenger vehicle at midnight on Wednesday near Balgar in Arabail Ghat in Yellapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district, 450 km north of Bengaluru.

All the deceased were from Dharwad and worked as part-time delivery boys for a food-delivery app in Hubballi-Dharwad. They were travelling to Dharmasthala and other pilgrimage centres when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as ​Basavaraj (48 years), ​Abhishek Eshwar (28), ​Akshay (26), ​Abhishek (26), ​Manjunath Chulaki (32) and vehicle driver ​Sanjeev Angadi (33).

According to police, the group left Dharwad around 11 pm for Dharmasthala. At Balgar in Arabail Ghat, the vehicle had a head-on collision with a lorry, resulting in the death of all six of them.

​Three other people who were seriously injured in the accident have been admitted to a local hospital and are receiving emergency treatment. ​Yellapur police have registered a case.

TAGGED:

UTTARA KANNADA DISTRICT
HEAD ON COLLISION
YELLAPUR ACCIDENT
KARNATAKA ACCIDENT

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