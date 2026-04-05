ETV Bharat / state

Six Detained After Testing Positive For Drugs At Hyderabad Event

Hyderabad: The Telangana Eagle team detained six people who tested positive for drugs during a raid at Taramati Baradari Resort in the Golconda area of Hyderabad on Saturday night.

It has been learnt that the private event titled 'More Than Friends' was organised at the resort by one Chandra, for which the organisers tried to get permission at the last minute as part of a tourism campaign. However, the event started despite permission.

Police said permission was sought from the excise department to consume alcohol at the party, attended by more than 200 people. Meanwhile, the Eagle team received information that some people were consuming drugs, and some suspected drug users were also present. Acting on the tip-off, Eagle team DSP Bhikshapati, with the assistance of local Golconda police, conducted a surprise raid at 10 pm.