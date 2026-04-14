ETV Bharat / state

Six Dead, Several Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Rajasthan

Alwar/Jhunjhunu: Three youth were tragically killed when a car, part of a wedding procession overturned in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu even as three others lost their lives after a bus collided with a parked truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar. At least 31 people were injured in the twin accidents.

The first accident took place at around 1 AM on Tuesday near Bhaisawata village in the Singhana region. Singhana Station House Officer (SHO) Sugan Singh stated that the youths had come to Moi village to attend a friend's wedding procession. The group was traveling toward Chirawa in the groom's vehicle for some errand when, near Bhaisawata, the vehicle went out of control and overturned.

Reports suggest that the vehicle flipped over multiple times before landing in a field approximately 50 feet away from the road. The vehicle was completely wrecked in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kadwasara, son of Sawai Singh, Tanishq Shekhawat, son of Manohar Singh, and Dharmendra, son of Mahaveer Singh—all residents of Udawas.