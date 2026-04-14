Six Dead, Several Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Rajasthan
The accidents took place in Jhunjhunu and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar during the early hours of Tuesday.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Alwar/Jhunjhunu: Three youth were tragically killed when a car, part of a wedding procession overturned in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu even as three others lost their lives after a bus collided with a parked truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar. At least 31 people were injured in the twin accidents.
The first accident took place at around 1 AM on Tuesday near Bhaisawata village in the Singhana region. Singhana Station House Officer (SHO) Sugan Singh stated that the youths had come to Moi village to attend a friend's wedding procession. The group was traveling toward Chirawa in the groom's vehicle for some errand when, near Bhaisawata, the vehicle went out of control and overturned.
Reports suggest that the vehicle flipped over multiple times before landing in a field approximately 50 feet away from the road. The vehicle was completely wrecked in the accident.
The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kadwasara, son of Sawai Singh, Tanishq Shekhawat, son of Manohar Singh, and Dharmendra, son of Mahaveer Singh—all residents of Udawas.
Ajay, son of Sahiram, a resident of Bakra, sustained critical injuries in the accident and has been referred to a tertiary care medical center following initial treatment. Upon receiving news of the incident, police teams from both Chirawa and Singhana arrived at the scene, and the bodies of the three deceased were shifted to the mortuary at the Chirawa Sub-District Hospital.
In the second accident that took place on Tuesday morning, a private bus traveling from Indore to Delhi crashed into a truck loaded with chemical drums that was parked at the Channel Number 100 interchange culvert, located near Pinan in the Alwar district, on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Rajgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Meena said. Three people, including the driver of the bus, lost their lives in the accident, he said adding approximately 30 passengers on board the bus sustained injuries. The injured were transported to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Pinan using NHAI ambulances.
Those with serious injuries have been referred from the Pinan CHC to the District Hospital in Alwar for specialised treatment. Due to the critical condition of some of the seriously injured passengers, they have subsequently been referred from the District Hospital in Alwar to Jaipur. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Pinan CHC.
The exact cause of the accident has not yet been clearly established; however, prima facie evidence suggests that excessive speed and negligence on the part of the bus driver were the primary causes of the crash.