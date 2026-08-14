6 Dead, 14 Injured As Water, Debris Enter Tunnel In Uttarakhand's Chamoli
The incident occurred at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) Limited’s project site in the Pipalkoti area.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 12:35 AM IST|
Updated : August 14, 2026 at 3:42 AM IST
Dehradun: Six people died and 14 sustained injuries on Thursday after water and debris entered a tunnel under construction at a hydroelectric project site in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said.
According to preliminary information shared by the officials, 22 workers were trapped inside the tunnel. Twenty people have been brought out of the tunnel. Of them, six were declared dead, while 14 others have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
Information about the remaining two workers was not immediately available. The incident occurred at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) Limited's project site in the Pipalkoti area. The construction work is being carried out by the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), the officials said.
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan said earlier that according to reports, several workers were trapped after water and debris entered the tunnel of the Pipalkoti hydroelectric project.
Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other agencies rushed to the spot.
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Rudraprayag was en route to Pipalkoti to join the rescue operation. Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Army teams were also deployed. District Magistrate (DM) Gaurav Kumar reached the spot and was overseeing the entire operation, officials said.
Chamoli, a disaster-prone district
Chamoli district is highly vulnerable to disasters. Several disasters have struck the district in recent years. Incidents such as the Reni disaster, land subsidence in Joshimath, and the Tamaknala disaster have increasingly made Chamoli a focal point for such calamities.
How the accident occurred
Sources indicated that information regarding the accumulation of debris and water in a THDC tunnel under construction at Mayapur (Pipalkoti) was received around 7:05 pm on Thursday. Initial reports suggested that 18 to 19 workers were inside the tunnel. The construction work is being carried out by the HCC company.
Relief and rescue operations in full swing
A search-and-rescue operation was launched immediately upon receiving news of the incident. Eighteen individuals have been rescued so far, and operations to rescue the remaining workers are ongoing. It is reported that a total of 22 people were trapped. So far, 18 of them have been rescued, while 3 fatalities have been reported.
Given the gravity of the incident in Pipalkoti, teams from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF rushed to the site. Rescue operations are currently being conducted by these forces alongside local police and CISF personnel.
Officials said that the district administration is continuously monitoring the situation, and all necessary resources for relief and rescue are being mobilised at the site. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring the situation.
“CM Dhami has taken cognisance of the Pipalkoti tunnel accident and is personally overseeing the rescue operation. He has instructed officials to visit the site. CM Dhami stated that rescuing the workers trapped in the tunnel is the top priority,” an official said.
It is worth noting that the hilly regions of Uttarakhand are currently experiencing rainfall, leading to incidents of landslides. Recently, a surge of water in the Tamaknala area of Chamoli washed away a Bailey bridge, resulting in the closure of the Joshimath-Malari highway.
In a post on X, Chief Minister Dhami expressed concern over the incident and directed all agencies to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing. Vinod Kumar Suman, secretary of the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, said the situation is being continuously monitored from emergency operation centres and additional teams will be deployed if needed.
Dhami, who is monitoring the situation from the State Disaster Management Authority office in Dehradun, said that instructions have been issued to carry out rescue operations at war footing.
"Our topmost priority is to safely evacuate every person trapped inside the tunnel. Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, district administration, local police, Health Department, and Disaster Management are all on-site, and instructions have been issued to carry out operations on a war footing," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated.
The Chief Minister said that he has spoken with the injured workers admitted to the Pipalkoti hospital, noting that their conditions are stable. Arrangements, including emergency heli-lifts and transfers to higher medical centres in Srinagar or Rishikesh, have been put on standby for those with more serious injuries.
CM Dhami also shared that he has personally updated the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh regarding the safety and medical treatment of workers hailing from their respective states.
"I spoke to the injured workers admitted to the Pipalkoti hospital; their condition is stable. I have also informed the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh that their citizens--those injured or involved in the incident--are receiving treatment here. I have shared this information with them and also spoken to the CMS (Chief Medical Superintendent). We are in constant communication with the local Municipal Council Chairman and other public representatives," the CM told reporters.
Detailing the ground situation, THDC Project Head Ajay Verma noted that operational hurdles, such as a machine loader getting stuck and damaged in the water, prompted teams to deploy alternative methods to clear the path and reach the remaining individuals.
"According to the update we have till now, a total of 22 people were working there. Our teams have gone inside to rescue the remaining four to five people, and the machine loader we had sent got stuck in the water and got damaged, so we are sending help for them in another way," Ajay Verma said.
To reinforce the ongoing rescue mission, the Chamoli administration has mobilised specialised personnel, including a team of 20 Garhwal Scouts from Joshimath equipped with advanced gear and a dog squad. They have joined forces with the NDRF, SDRF, Army, ITBP, and local police to clear the debris and ensure the safe retrieval of everyone still inside.
Past incidents
On January 9, 2023, reports of land subsidence emerged from Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Cracks began appearing in houses, and subsequently, fissures started forming in the ground itself. As the affected area gradually expanded, panic spread among the residents.
Due to the land subsidence in Joshimath, two major hotels had to be demolished. A large number of people were forced to abandon their homes and stay in relief camps. Additionally, a massive disaster had previously struck Reni, claiming the lives of approximately 200 people.