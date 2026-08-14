ETV Bharat / state

6 Dead, 14 Injured As Water, Debris Enter Tunnel In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Dehradun: Six people died and 14 sustained injuries on Thursday after water and debris entered a tunnel under construction at a hydroelectric project site in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said.

According to preliminary information shared by the officials, 22 workers were trapped inside the tunnel. Twenty people have been brought out of the tunnel. Of them, six were declared dead, while 14 others have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Information about the remaining two workers was not immediately available. The incident occurred at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) Limited's project site in the Pipalkoti area. The construction work is being carried out by the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), the officials said.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan said earlier that according to reports, several workers were trapped after water and debris entered the tunnel of the Pipalkoti hydroelectric project.

Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other agencies rushed to the spot.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Rudraprayag was en route to Pipalkoti to join the rescue operation. Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Army teams were also deployed. District Magistrate (DM) Gaurav Kumar reached the spot and was overseeing the entire operation, officials said.

Chamoli, a disaster-prone district

Chamoli district is highly vulnerable to disasters. Several disasters have struck the district in recent years. Incidents such as the Reni disaster, land subsidence in Joshimath, and the Tamaknala disaster have increasingly made Chamoli a focal point for such calamities.

How the accident occurred

Sources indicated that information regarding the accumulation of debris and water in a THDC tunnel under construction at Mayapur (Pipalkoti) was received around 7:05 pm on Thursday. Initial reports suggested that 18 to 19 workers were inside the tunnel. The construction work is being carried out by the HCC company.

Relief and rescue operations in full swing

A search-and-rescue operation was launched immediately upon receiving news of the incident. Eighteen individuals have been rescued so far, and operations to rescue the remaining workers are ongoing. It is reported that a total of 22 people were trapped. So far, 18 of them have been rescued, while 3 fatalities have been reported.

Given the gravity of the incident in Pipalkoti, teams from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF rushed to the site. Rescue operations are currently being conducted by these forces alongside local police and CISF personnel.