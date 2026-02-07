Six Dead As Uncontrolled Truck Runs Over Bus Passengers In Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura
On the Yamuna Expressway, a truck lost control and rammed into a bus carrying passengers, killing six; one injured person is hospitalised.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Mathura: Six passengers were killed and one critically injured after a speeding container truck ran over them on the Yamuna Expressway near milestone 88 in the Sureer police station area of Mathura in the wee hours on Saturday.
The accident took place near milestone 88 on the Yamuna Expressway, police said.
Rural SP Suresh Chand Rawat said that after police received information about the accident at 2.45 am, a team immediately rushed to the scene. Initial investigation revealed the bus had been travelling from the Delhi-Noida side toward Kanpur before the incident.
The bus had stopped briefly after a passenger got off. At that moment, a container truck coming from behind lost control and struck people standing on the roadside.
Six passengers died on the spot, officials said. One injured person was taken to the district hospital. While doctors have described his condition as stable, he remains under close observation. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.
Four victims were identified as Sonu (Auraiya), Devesh (Basti), Ganesh (Kannauj), and Santosh (Delhi); efforts continue to identify the other two. The injured, Amar Dubey from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, is receiving treatment.
Both the bus driver and the container truck driver fled the scene after the crash. Police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.
Also Read: