Six Dead As Uncontrolled Truck Runs Over Bus Passengers In Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura

Authorities said six people died on the spot, while one injured passenger was hospitalised. ( ETV Bharat )

Mathura: Six passengers were killed and one critically injured after a speeding container truck ran over them on the Yamuna Expressway near milestone 88 in the Sureer police station area of Mathura in the wee hours on Saturday.

The accident took place near milestone 88 on the Yamuna Expressway, police said.

Rural SP Suresh Chand Rawat said that after police received information about the accident at 2.45 am, a team immediately rushed to the scene. Initial investigation revealed the bus had been travelling from the Delhi-Noida side toward Kanpur before the incident.

The bus had stopped briefly after a passenger got off. At that moment, a container truck coming from behind lost control and struck people standing on the roadside.