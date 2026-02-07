ETV Bharat / state

Six Dead As Uncontrolled Truck Runs Over Bus Passengers In Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura

On the Yamuna Expressway, a truck lost control and rammed into a bus carrying passengers, killing six; one injured person is hospitalised.

Accident
Authorities said six people died on the spot, while one injured passenger was hospitalised. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 7, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mathura: Six passengers were killed and one critically injured after a speeding container truck ran over them on the Yamuna Expressway near milestone 88 in the Sureer police station area of Mathura in the wee hours on Saturday.

The accident took place near milestone 88 on the Yamuna Expressway, police said.

Rural SP Suresh Chand Rawat said that after police received information about the accident at 2.45 am, a team immediately rushed to the scene. Initial investigation revealed the bus had been travelling from the Delhi-Noida side toward Kanpur before the incident.

The bus had stopped briefly after a passenger got off. At that moment, a container truck coming from behind lost control and struck people standing on the roadside.

Six passengers died on the spot, officials said. One injured person was taken to the district hospital. While doctors have described his condition as stable, he remains under close observation. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Four victims were identified as Sonu (Auraiya), Devesh (Basti), Ganesh (Kannauj), and Santosh (Delhi); efforts continue to identify the other two. The injured, Amar Dubey from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, is receiving treatment.

Both the bus driver and the container truck driver fled the scene after the crash. Police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.

Also Read:

  1. Fatal Collision Near Chhattisgarh CM House Claims Life Of Schoolboy, His Sister Critical
  2. 13 Dead, 34 Critical As Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal Near Pithoragarh Border; Toll Likely To Rise

TAGGED:

YAMUNA EXPRESSWAY HADSA
ACCIDENT ON YAMUNA EXPRESSWAY
ROAD ACCIDENT IN MATHURA
TERRIBLE ACCIDENT
YAMUNA EXPRESSWAY ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.