ETV Bharat / state

Seven Dead As Speeding SUV Rams Parked Truck On Bhavnagar-Somnath National Highway In Gujarat

Bhavnagar: Seven people were killed after an SUV rammed a parked truck on the Bhavnagar-Somnath National Highway in Gujarat on Tuesday.

According to the police, seven people were traveling from Bhavnagar to Alang in a Bolero car for work-related reasons. An official from the Alang Police Station said that the seven individuals were heading to Plot No. 38 in Alang in the Bolero car bearing registration number GJ 04 EP 2599. The accident occurred when the Bolero collided with the rear of the truck-trailer with registration number RJ 31 GA 2599 parked near Shiv Shakti Hotel.

Six people died in the incident on the spot, while one person succumbed at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Vijaybhai Chandubhai Vora, Piyushbhai Bipinchandra Shah, Priteshbhai Bipinchandra Bhayani, Bhargavbhai Gosai, Hirenbhai Mehta, Yogeshbhai Shah and Jayeshbhai Himmatbhai Vasani.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated. According to the police, all the deceased and the injured individual were residents of Bhavnagar.