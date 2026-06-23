ETV Bharat / state

Six Dead, 14 Injured In Two Separate Road Mishaps In Andhra Pradesh

Savalyapuram/Rajanagaram: At least six persons lost their lives and 14 others sustained critical injuries in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh in a span of 24 hours. While three people were killed after a lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Prakasam district, three others died when a vehicle overturned following a tyre puncture in East Godavari district, officials said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, three people died and eight others were injured after a Tata Ace vehicle suddenly overturned after a tyre puncture between Vadishaleru and Rangampeta in Rangampeta Mandal of East Godavari district.

The mishap occurred at around 3 AM when 11 people from Samarlakota in Kakinada district and Mallam and Jalluru villages in Pithapuram Mandal, were returning home from Kolluru area of Bapatla district where they were engaged in construction work.

Following the mishap, police personnel rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

The deceased have been identified as Masakapalli Babu, Muramarla Raju and Kakada Raju, all residents of Samarlakota. "Three of them died on the spot. The impact of the accident was very severe as cement slabs being transported in the vehicle fell on them," said a senior police official.

The injured were shifted to Government Hospital in Peddapuram by 108 ambulance services, while the victims' bodies were sent to the Government Hospital in Anaparthi for post-mortem. All three deceased were aged between 30 and 35 years, police said.