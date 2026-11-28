ETV Bharat / state

Six Days After Dubai-Oman Accident, Jodhpur Family Awaits Woman's Mortal Remains

Jodhpur: A 28-year-old woman from Jodhpur was among 11 Indians killed in a bus-truck collision between Dubai and Oman around midnight on November 23. Six days after the accident, her family is still waiting for her mortal remains to be brought home.

Mahima Soni, a resident near Shahpura School in Jodhpur's old city, lived in Dubai with her husband, Mohit Soni.

On the night of November 23, she called her father, Ramnarayan Soni, and told him that she was travelling to Oman as her visa was nearing expiry. That was their last conversation.

The family received news of the accident around two to three hours later. Mohit was at the jewellery shop where he works at the time.

Mortal Remains Expected To Reach Jodhpur In 2-3 Days

The family said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Rajasthan Foundation, the Council of General and people abroad were helping bring Mahima's mortal remains to India. They expect her body to reach Jodhpur in the next two to three days.

According to the Union Minister's office, officials are coordinating with the External Affairs Minister and the Indian Embassy. The process has been delayed due to legal formalities, but efforts are underway to bring her body home at the earliest.