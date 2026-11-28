Six Days After Dubai-Oman Accident, Jodhpur Family Awaits Woman's Mortal Remains
The 28-year-old had settled in Dubai with her husband, worked as a home tutor and celebrated festivals with him before the accident.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Jodhpur: A 28-year-old woman from Jodhpur was among 11 Indians killed in a bus-truck collision between Dubai and Oman around midnight on November 23. Six days after the accident, her family is still waiting for her mortal remains to be brought home.
Mahima Soni, a resident near Shahpura School in Jodhpur's old city, lived in Dubai with her husband, Mohit Soni.
On the night of November 23, she called her father, Ramnarayan Soni, and told him that she was travelling to Oman as her visa was nearing expiry. That was their last conversation.
The family received news of the accident around two to three hours later. Mohit was at the jewellery shop where he works at the time.
Mortal Remains Expected To Reach Jodhpur In 2-3 Days
The family said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Rajasthan Foundation, the Council of General and people abroad were helping bring Mahima's mortal remains to India. They expect her body to reach Jodhpur in the next two to three days.
According to the Union Minister's office, officials are coordinating with the External Affairs Minister and the Indian Embassy. The process has been delayed due to legal formalities, but efforts are underway to bring her body home at the earliest.
Mahima's father said she married Mohit, a resident of Khokharia in Jodhpur, on February 21 this year. Mohit works at a jewellery shop in Dubai. Mahima, who held a B Ed degree, had moved there with him and gave home tuition.
Ramnarayan said the couple were happy in Dubai and celebrated festivals together. Mahima had celebrated Karwa Chauth and Diwali with her husband and sent photographs to her family. Both her parental and in-laws' families are in shock over her death.
Why Indians Travel From Dubai To Oman
People moving to Dubai for work generally apply for residency, a process that takes time. They initially stay on tourist visas and, as these approach expiry, some travel to another country before returning to Dubai.
Jodhpur-based exporter Karun Goyal said Oman grants Indians visas on arrival. After obtaining an Omani visa and returning to Dubai, they can also get a visa on arrival there. This is why many Indians travel to Oman by road.
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