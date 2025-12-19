Six Kids From Jharkhand's Chaibasa, Rescued from Nepal
The children were sent to the neighbouring country by two accused, who are yet to be arrested.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST
Chaibasa: Six children from Jharkhand's Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district, allegedly trafficked to Nepal, were rescued from an institution at Bhaktapur in Kathmandu and handed over to their families.
The children, allegedly sent to Nepal on the pretext of providing them education by Munda Ram Jonko and Narayan Kandeyang were rescued from the neighbouring country in a joint operation carried out by Nepal's administration and Jharkhand Police, said Sadar Police Station in-charge Tapan Kumar.
Tapan said, on November 11, a total of 11 children from Rangamati village under Mufussil police station, were sent to Nepal on the pretext of providing them education as part of a conspiracy by Jonko and Kandeyang. Two minors managed to escape and return home after which. Police said the details of the conspiracy will be ascertained after the accused are arrested.
Police said, on December 9, Saluka Boypai (32), a resident of Rangamati village, had submitted a written complaint at Ahtu police station, alleging that his minor son and 10 other children from the village had been sent to Nepal. Based on the application, case no 05/25 was registered at Ahtu police station.
On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, West Singhbhum, a special team was formed to rescue the minors. The team, in coordination with Nepal's administration, rescued six children from the Namo Buddha Meditation and Educational Institute in Bhaktapur, Kathmandu. All the children have been safely brought back to India and handed over to their families.
According to police, raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. Investigation to ascertain the whereabouts of the remaining children has been intensified. The special team comprised Bahaman Tuti, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Upendra Kumar, Circle Officer, Sadar Chaibasa, Vinod Kumar, Station House Officer, Mithun Kumar, Dashrath Jamuda, Pandrashali OP, Mohammad Imran, Child Line Chaibasa, and other officials.
