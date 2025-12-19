ETV Bharat / state

Six Kids From Jharkhand's Chaibasa, Rescued from Nepal

Chaibasa: Six children from Jharkhand's Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district, allegedly trafficked to Nepal, were rescued from an institution at Bhaktapur in Kathmandu and handed over to their families.

The children, allegedly sent to Nepal on the pretext of providing them education by Munda Ram Jonko and Narayan Kandeyang were rescued from the neighbouring country in a joint operation carried out by Nepal's administration and Jharkhand Police, said Sadar Police Station in-charge Tapan Kumar.

Tapan said, on November 11, a total of 11 children from Rangamati village under Mufussil police station, were sent to Nepal on the pretext of providing them education as part of a conspiracy by Jonko and Kandeyang. Two minors managed to escape and return home after which. Police said the details of the conspiracy will be ascertained after the accused are arrested.