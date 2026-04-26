Six Border Villages In JK's Kathua Brought Under Centre's Vibrant Village Programme-II
The villages brought under the programme include Bobiya, Kadyala, Gajnal, Karol Krishna, Rathua and Gujjar Chak – along the International Border
By PTI
Published : April 26, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Jammu: In a push to strengthen the development infrastructure, six strategically located border villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district have been brought under the Centre’s Vibrant Village Programme-II, aiming for full saturation of welfare schemes, officials said on Sunday.
The villages – Bobiya, Kadyala, Gajnal, Karol Krishna, Rathua and Gujjar Chak – along the International Border were identified at a meeting chaired by Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma on Saturday, they said.
Stressing the need for impactful execution, Sharma directed the officials concerned to ensure the timely implementation of the finalised plans with regular monitoring and close inter-department coordination.
Highlighting the importance of community participation, Sharma called for the active involvement of local stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of the initiatives. He also instructed the departments concerned to carry out field-level verification, identify the gaps and ensure last-mile delivery of all the flagship schemes.
Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, on Saturday held a ‘Block Diwas’ programme at Chowkihandan village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector, which provided a platform to the local public to raise their grievances and developmental issues.
At the event, people from the adjoining panchayats raised a wide range of demands, including additional power distribution transformers and the smooth functioning of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes.
They also called for the construction of school boundary walls and toilets, installation of hand pumps in schools, and the provision of smart TVs to improve educational facilities, the officials said. The residents also highlighted the need for timely payment under the MGNREGA, clearance of pending material liabilities, and regular supply of LPG cylinders.
They also demanded an adequate supply of seeds to support agricultural activities in the region. Among the other key demands were the upgradation of the high school in Langar to a higher secondary school, water tanker services, improved sanitation facilities in Nowshera, construction of bunkers, and strengthening Aanganwadi centres to enhance community welfare, the officials said.
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