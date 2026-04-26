ETV Bharat / state

Six Border Villages In JK's Kathua Brought Under Centre's Vibrant Village Programme-II

Jammu: In a push to strengthen the development infrastructure, six strategically located border villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district have been brought under the Centre’s Vibrant Village Programme-II, aiming for full saturation of welfare schemes, officials said on Sunday.

The villages – Bobiya, Kadyala, Gajnal, Karol Krishna, Rathua and Gujjar Chak – along the International Border were identified at a meeting chaired by Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma on Saturday, they said.

Stressing the need for impactful execution, Sharma directed the officials concerned to ensure the timely implementation of the finalised plans with regular monitoring and close inter-department coordination.

Highlighting the importance of community participation, Sharma called for the active involvement of local stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of the initiatives. He also instructed the departments concerned to carry out field-level verification, identify the gaps and ensure last-mile delivery of all the flagship schemes.