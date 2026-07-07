ETV Bharat / state

Six Booked in Bengaluru For Stunt Riding, Blocking Ambulance; Three Bikes Seized

Bengaluru: The Yeshwanthpur Traffic Police on Tuesday have detained six people, including four minors, after a viral video showed a group of motorcyclists performing wheelies on a public road and allegedly blocking the path of an ambulance.

Police said three motorcycles used in the incident have been seized, and a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. An investigation is currently underway.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 2.30 a.m. on July 4, when the accused were performing wheelies on three motorcycles from Goraguntepalya to Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru.

During the stunt riding, the group allegedly failed to give way to an ambulance approaching from behind. A video of the incident surfaced on social media.