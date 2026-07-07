Six Booked in Bengaluru For Stunt Riding, Blocking Ambulance; Three Bikes Seized
During the stunt riding, the group allegedly failed to give way to an ambulance approaching from behind.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Yeshwanthpur Traffic Police on Tuesday have detained six people, including four minors, after a viral video showed a group of motorcyclists performing wheelies on a public road and allegedly blocking the path of an ambulance.
Police said three motorcycles used in the incident have been seized, and a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. An investigation is currently underway.
According to the police, the incident took place at around 2.30 a.m. on July 4, when the accused were performing wheelies on three motorcycles from Goraguntepalya to Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru.
During the stunt riding, the group allegedly failed to give way to an ambulance approaching from behind. A video of the incident surfaced on social media.
Acting suo motu, the Yeshwanthpur Traffic Police traced the riders using the registration numbers of the motorcycles and detained six individuals, including one identified as Sadiq Pasha and four juveniles.
During questioning, the accused reportedly told police that they were unaware an ambulance was approaching while they were performing the stunts. Police said all six individuals have been questioned, while the three motorcycles involved in the incident have been impounded.
After the video surfaced online, it sparked public outrage. Several users called for the confiscation of the vehicles and cancellation of the accused's driving licences.
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