ETV Bharat / state

6 Bangladeshi Nationals Held For Staying Illegally In Kerala's Kochi

Kochi: Kerala Police have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly staying illegally at Eroor here, officials said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off from intelligence agencies, police raided a scrap shop on Kuttipadam Road in Eroor on Thursday, officials said. During the inspection, police verified the identity cards and other documents of the employees at the scrap shop and found them to be fake.

The arrested persons were identified as Rakiv Shaba, Muhammad Sohal Faraz, Tarek, Sogir, Maidhi Hazida and Muhammad Agin, police said. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that they were from Bangladesh and had been working in Kochi for the past few months. They were later shifted to the Hill Palace police station, where they were interrogated by intelligence agencies, police said.