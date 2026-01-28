ETV Bharat / state

Six Arrested In Patiala Head Constable Murder Case

Patiala: All six accused in the head constable Amandeep Singh murder have been arrested, police said on Wednesday. Singh, a resident of Nabha, who was posted at the Civil Lines police station in Patiala, died after he was allegedly attacked by five to six assailants with sharp-edged weapons on January 25.

At a press conference, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said two of the accused were held on the day of the incident, and the remaining were hiding in other districts to evade arrest. "Teams formed under the leadership of Special Branch SP Jasbir Singh and DSP Nabha Gurinder Singh Bal searched at various locations to arrest those at large."

According to preliminary investigations, the murder appears to have stemmed from a dispute over a monetary transaction. Sharma said the incident took place when Singh was standing having sandwaitch at a food stall with his cousin. A young man named Ricky asked them to pay for the food they ate.