ETV Bharat / state

Six Arrested In Gujarat Murder Case Over Land Dispute Between Brothers

Amreli: Gujarat police have arrested six people for the murder of a 50-year-old man in Kantala village of the Amreli district over an alleged land dispute, officials said on Sunday.

The murder took place on Wednesday after a long-standing dispute between two brothers regarding the ownership of land turned violent following a heated argument.

“During the altercation, the elder brother Nanjibhai Sodarwa and his family members attacked the younger brother, Raghavbhai Sondarwa, with sticks and an axe. Raghavbhai sustained severe injuries to his head and various other parts of his body, leading to his death,” officials added.

Bystanders rushed him to the Khambha Government Hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries, plunging the family into mourning.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amreli Jayveer Gadhvi said that Raghavbhai and Nanjibhai have been caught in a dispute over an agricultural land owned by their mother.