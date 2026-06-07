Six Arrested In Gujarat Murder Case Over Land Dispute Between Brothers
A dispute stemmed from a land registered in their mother's name, resulting in the death of the younger brother.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Amreli: Gujarat police have arrested six people for the murder of a 50-year-old man in Kantala village of the Amreli district over an alleged land dispute, officials said on Sunday.
The murder took place on Wednesday after a long-standing dispute between two brothers regarding the ownership of land turned violent following a heated argument.
“During the altercation, the elder brother Nanjibhai Sodarwa and his family members attacked the younger brother, Raghavbhai Sondarwa, with sticks and an axe. Raghavbhai sustained severe injuries to his head and various other parts of his body, leading to his death,” officials added.
Bystanders rushed him to the Khambha Government Hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries, plunging the family into mourning.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amreli Jayveer Gadhvi said that Raghavbhai and Nanjibhai have been caught in a dispute over an agricultural land owned by their mother.
“On May 3, Raghavbhai threw stones at Nanjibhai and his family while they were working in the fields. Subsequently, Nanjibhai, his son Raju, and other family members attacked Raghavbhai, resulting in his death. We have arrested six accused in the case so far,” he said.
The incident had been investigated by the Khambha police after a murder case was registered against six individuals. A preliminary probe revealed that a land dispute was the primary motive behind the murder.
The arrested individuals were produced in court, following which legal procedures were initiated to place them on remand and send them to jail.
According to locals, the disputed land was under the possession and ownership of the elder brother. The incident has spread panic across the Khambha area, including the small village of Kantala.
“We are conducting a thorough investigation, considering all aspects of the incident, including the possibility of other underlying motives,” Gadhvi added.
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