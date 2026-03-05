ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Six Arrested In Badlapur Egg Trafficking Racket; Nashik IVF Centre Director Among Accused

Thane: In a major breakthrough in the egg trafficking case in Maharashtra, police teams have arrested six people so far and seized medicines worth over Rs 15 lakh. The police conducted raids across Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Vangani, Ambernath and Nashik.

Among those arrested is Dr. Amol Patil from Nashik. Police have indicated that, apart from Thane district, some doctors, hospitals and IVF centres across the state may also be linked to the racket.

Dr. Amol Patil, director of Malti IVF Centre located in the Mumbai Naka area under Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, was arrested late Tuesday night by Badlapur police. The centre had earlier been inspected and documents were seized as part of the investigation into the case.

Crime PI Rajesh Gajjar informed that police had also issued a notice to the Malti IVF Centre seeking clarification regarding documents found in Badlapur. Dr. Patil has been accused of acting as a surrogate mother agent. He was produced in court on Wednesday and has been remanded to police custody until March 9.

Investigations revealed that although the IVF centre is registered in the name of Dr. Patil’s wife, Dr. Amol Patil himself is a dentist. Police suspect that illegal egg trading activities were being conducted through the centre.

Last week, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar had stated during her visit to Badlapur that licensed IVF centres in Nashik and some illegal centres in Thane were allegedly being used to operate the racket.

She had also pointed out that some of the women initially arrested were not from the medical field but were involved in the egg implantation process. Sonal Garewal allegedly worked as an agent in the network, while Sumit Sonkambale, another arrested accused, was said to be coordinating the operations.