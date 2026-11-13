ETV Bharat / state

Six Apprehended, Including Four Juveniles, For Assaulting Hauz Khas Flower Seller, Minor Boy

New Delhi: Six people, including four children in conflict with the law, have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a 37-year-old woman flower seller and her 15-year-old brother-in-law near Yusuf Sarai Bus Stand in South Delhi's Hauz Khas area.

The incident took place during the intervening night of November 7 and 8, and a video showing the woman being attacked with sticks has surfaced on social media.

Those apprehended include Soni (35), a resident of Khadda Colony in Jaitpur and Usman Naushad (22), a resident of Om Nagar in Jaitpur. Both injured persons were taken to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for treatment.

The video shows the woman sitting at her roadside flower stall when two men approach her. Following a brief exchange, one of them allegedly starts beating her with a stick. When some people intervene to rescue her, another person joins the attack and assaults those attempting to stop the violence.

According to the police, the alleged assailants are relatives of the complainant. They attacked the woman and her minor brother-in-law before fleeing the spot after threatening them.

The woman's family has alleged that the assault took place after they refused to sell marijuana. They claimed that a man identified as Soni had been pressuring them to sell the substance and that this was the third attack on the family over their refusal.

A family member said the incident took place around 3 am while the woman was making garlands at the stall. He alleged that the attackers were armed with iron rods, sticks and knives. According to him, the flower seller sustained injuries to her head, back and legs, while he suffered injuries to his head and leg. He also claimed that his brother was injured.

The family alleged that they had approached the police several times but initially received no assistance. Their lawyer claimed that the family had contacted the police four to five times and that medical examinations of Radha and her son had been conducted.