Six Apprehended, Including Four Juveniles, For Assaulting Hauz Khas Flower Seller, Minor Boy
The woman's family has alleged repeated intimidation over drug-related demands, while investigators have cited previous disputes between the two sides.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Six people, including four children in conflict with the law, have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a 37-year-old woman flower seller and her 15-year-old brother-in-law near Yusuf Sarai Bus Stand in South Delhi's Hauz Khas area.
The incident took place during the intervening night of November 7 and 8, and a video showing the woman being attacked with sticks has surfaced on social media.
Those apprehended include Soni (35), a resident of Khadda Colony in Jaitpur and Usman Naushad (22), a resident of Om Nagar in Jaitpur. Both injured persons were taken to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for treatment.
The video shows the woman sitting at her roadside flower stall when two men approach her. Following a brief exchange, one of them allegedly starts beating her with a stick. When some people intervene to rescue her, another person joins the attack and assaults those attempting to stop the violence.
A video showing two persons, including a woman, being assaulted near Yusuf Sarai is being circulated on various social media platforms. South District Police took cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR under relevant sections of BNS at PS Hauz Khas. During investigation, all accused have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the altercation and other circumstances of the incident. #DPupdates— DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) November 13, 2026
According to the police, the alleged assailants are relatives of the complainant. They attacked the woman and her minor brother-in-law before fleeing the spot after threatening them.
The woman's family has alleged that the assault took place after they refused to sell marijuana. They claimed that a man identified as Soni had been pressuring them to sell the substance and that this was the third attack on the family over their refusal.
A family member said the incident took place around 3 am while the woman was making garlands at the stall. He alleged that the attackers were armed with iron rods, sticks and knives. According to him, the flower seller sustained injuries to her head, back and legs, while he suffered injuries to his head and leg. He also claimed that his brother was injured.
The family alleged that they had approached the police several times but initially received no assistance. Their lawyer claimed that the family had contacted the police four to five times and that medical examinations of Radha and her son had been conducted.
Police Cite Previous Enmity Between Families
The police, however, said their preliminary investigation revealed that both parties were relatives and had a history of disputes. They said the latest incident was also linked to previous enmity between the families.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal earlier said that Hauz Khas police station had not received any PCR call or written complaint. However, the police took cognisance of the matter after the video surfaced on social media and formed a team to identify those involved.
Police registered a case at Hauz Khas police station under sections 74, 351(2), 79, 110, 3(5) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are investigating further to establish the specific roles of those apprehended.
According to the police, Usman Naushad has two previous cases registered against him, including one under the NDPS Act at Jaitpur police station in 2022 and another under the BNS at Badarpur police station in 2024.
Soni also has two previous cases registered against him under the NDPS Act, one at Hauz Khas police station in 2025 and another at Safdarjung Enclave police station in 2026.
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