ETV Bharat / state

Siwan Encounter: Two Criminals Injured In Police Firing, Hyderabad Robbery Accused Among Them

File Photo: Bihar police at an encounter site ( ETV Bharat )

Siwan: Bihar Police shot and injured two criminals during an exchange of fire near Laheji village under the Basatpur police station in Bihar's Siwan district. Police said that the injured have been identified as Rohit Sharma, a resident of Barharia Sadarpur, and Rohit alias Rishu from Tarwara. According to police officials, both men were involved in multiple criminal cases, including robbery incidents. Rohit Sharma was also a wanted accused in the Khazana jewellery case in Hyderabad. Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Puran Kumar Jha said that the police received a tip-off about two armed criminals planning a major crime in the area. Acting on the information, a police team reached the Laheji village and surrounded the suspects. However, as the team approached, the accused allegedly opened fire on the police personnel.