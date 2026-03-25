Siwan Encounter: Two Criminals Injured In Police Firing, Hyderabad Robbery Accused Among Them
Acting on a tip-off, Siwan police confronted armed criminals who opened fire. Both were shot in retaliation and are now undergoing treatment in Patna.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Siwan: Bihar Police shot and injured two criminals during an exchange of fire near Laheji village under the Basatpur police station in Bihar's Siwan district.
Police said that the injured have been identified as Rohit Sharma, a resident of Barharia Sadarpur, and Rohit alias Rishu from Tarwara. According to police officials, both men were involved in multiple criminal cases, including robbery incidents. Rohit Sharma was also a wanted accused in the Khazana jewellery case in Hyderabad.
> बसंतपुर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत छापामारी के दौरान पुलिस पर फायरिंग, आत्मरक्षार्थ जवाबी कार्रवाई, 02 अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार।— SIWAN POLICE (@sp_siwan) March 25, 2026
> पुलिस अधीक्षक, सिवान द्वारा किया गया घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण।#SiwanPolice #HainTaiyaarHum #Biharpolice #biharhomedept #siwannews @bihar_police @BiharHomeDept pic.twitter.com/Ga33ksCpiu
Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Puran Kumar Jha said that the police received a tip-off about two armed criminals planning a major crime in the area. Acting on the information, a police team reached the Laheji village and surrounded the suspects. However, as the team approached, the accused allegedly opened fire on the police personnel.
In response, the police retaliated in self-defence, during which both criminals sustained gunshot injuries to their legs. They were immediately taken to Siwan Sadar Hospital for initial treatment and later referred to Patna for advanced medical care.
The operation was led by Basantpur Station House Officer (SHO) Raju Kumar, along with Sub-Inspectors Jitendra Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, and other members of the police team.
Police said they had been searching for the accused for a long time. Apart from the Hyderabad jewellery robbery case, both were allegedly involved in several other robbery incidents in areas including Nagoura under Daraunda police station, Khori Pakar, and Basantpur. Authorities are now investigating their involvement in additional cases across different regions.
The encounter is part of the Bihar Police's ongoing crackdown on crime under a drive known as 'Operation Langda'. Under this initiative, police take strict action against criminals, especially those who open fire during raids. In many such cases, suspects are shot in the legs to prevent escape. Further investigation into the case is underway, and police are verifying the full criminal record of the accused.
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