ETV Bharat / state

Sivasagar Devidoul Durga Puja: Celebrating Amity For 293 years

Sivasagar: What makes Sivasagar Devidoul Durga Puja truly unique is the message of amity it sends.

Over the past 293 years, this community puja in Assam's Sivasagar district has transformed itself into a symbol of communal harmony by continuing with its ancient tradition of offering the Maha Asthami prasad to a Muslim family, the Doullas, who once played the 'Nagara' and 'Dhak' (drums) at the Devidoul. This tradition makes this Durga puja, which traces its roots to the Ahom era, stand out from the rest.

A similar offering of prasad is also made to the family of 'Konseng Borpatra' (a ministerial title of the erstwhile Ahom kingdom). This tradition of offering Maha Asthami prasad to the two families is witnessed by thousands of people every year.

"As a member of the Doulla family, we feel proud that an ancient tradition of the historic Devidoul is linked to our family. Wherever we go, we proudly showcase this bond of harmony," a member of the Doulla family said.

"This tradition has been ongoing ever since Ambika Konwari, the second wife of Swargadeo (king) Siva Singha, constructed the douls (temples) in 1734. This example of harmony in Sivasagar is something everyone should emulate. We eagerly step forward to receive the first portion of the puja offerings," he added.

Preparations are underway at the Devidoul for Durga Puja. (ETV Bharat)

During the Ahom era, the Swargadeo entrusted the Doulla family with the responsibility of playing the Dhak and Nagara during the Arati rituals at theDevidoul. The Doulla family currently resides in Dhai-ali of Sivasagar town.