Sivasagar Devidoul Durga Puja: Celebrating Amity For 293 years
At Devidoul, Maha Asthami prasad is offered to a Muslim family, who once played the 'Nagara' and 'Dhak' at the temple, Ananta Smith reports.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Sivasagar: What makes Sivasagar Devidoul Durga Puja truly unique is the message of amity it sends.
Over the past 293 years, this community puja in Assam's Sivasagar district has transformed itself into a symbol of communal harmony by continuing with its ancient tradition of offering the Maha Asthami prasad to a Muslim family, the Doullas, who once played the 'Nagara' and 'Dhak' (drums) at the Devidoul. This tradition makes this Durga puja, which traces its roots to the Ahom era, stand out from the rest.
A similar offering of prasad is also made to the family of 'Konseng Borpatra' (a ministerial title of the erstwhile Ahom kingdom). This tradition of offering Maha Asthami prasad to the two families is witnessed by thousands of people every year.
"As a member of the Doulla family, we feel proud that an ancient tradition of the historic Devidoul is linked to our family. Wherever we go, we proudly showcase this bond of harmony," a member of the Doulla family said.
"This tradition has been ongoing ever since Ambika Konwari, the second wife of Swargadeo (king) Siva Singha, constructed the douls (temples) in 1734. This example of harmony in Sivasagar is something everyone should emulate. We eagerly step forward to receive the first portion of the puja offerings," he added.
During the Ahom era, the Swargadeo entrusted the Doulla family with the responsibility of playing the Dhak and Nagara during the Arati rituals at theDevidoul. The Doulla family currently resides in Dhai-ali of Sivasagar town.
Over the course of time, the tradition of the Doulla family playing the Dhak and Nagara at Devidoul faded away, but as a token of gratitude for the services rendered by the family, the tradition of offering prasad to them is still practised on Maha Asthami. This tradition beautifully reflects the religious harmony that existed during the Ahom reign.
Like every year, this year too grand preparations are underway for Durga Puja at the Devidoul, which was established during the 600-year Ahom rule. This puja is organised under the initiative of the Sivasagar Doul Development Board, and a clay idol is installed alongside the permanent idol of Goddess Durga at the Devidoul. The clay idol is immersed on the day of Dashami.
Priests from Kannauj are performing the puja rituals at the Devidoul for generations. Animal sacrifice is also performed on Maha Saptami and Maha Asthami.
The Devidoul owes its origin to Ambika Konwari, the second wife of Ahom King 'Swargadeo' Siva Singha, who excavated a large pond at 'Kolonchporiya Gosain Gaon' in 1734 AD and also built the Shivadoul, Vishnudoul, and Devidoul Temples near it.
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