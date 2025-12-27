Rajasthan's Chomu Limping Back To Normalcy, Internet Clampdown Continues
Police said 110 stone pelters including over a dozen women have been detained so far for their involvement in rioting.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST
Jaipur: The situation in Jaipur district's Chomu town, which witnessed violence on Friday in which several policemen were injured, remains largely peaceful even as internet services remained suspended on Saturday.
The town has been turned into a fortress with Jaipur (West) DCP Hanuman Prasad Meena, Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Dr. Rajiv Pachar, and Special Commissioner (Operations) Rahul Prakash monitoring the situation closely.
Meena stated that the situation in Chomu is currently under control. "However, additional police personnel have been deployed in the town to maintain order," he said.
Meena said 110 stone pelters including over a dozen women have been detained so far for their involvement in rioting. Besides, 25 people have been arrested. The DCP said the accused were identified from CCTV footages, videos, and local intelligence. He said stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of disrupting peace and indulging in violence in the town.
Meena said while additional police personnel have been deployed in the town to maintain order, surveillance of sensitive locations is being conducted through drones and CCTV cameras. Meanwhile, police have appealed locals to maintain peace and stay away from rumours.
The dispute started over removal of stones placed along the road near a mosque. Police sources said that on Thursday evening, a meeting was held between members of a particular community and the police administration, during which the community agreed to remove the stones voluntarily.
However, after the stones were removed, some people allegedly began installing an iron railing outside the mosque, which triggered fresh tensions.
When police intervened to stop the activity, a group allegedly turned violent and started pelting stones at the personnel. At least six policemen were injured, most of them suffering head injuries. The injured personnel were admitted to a nearby hospital, and their condition is stable.
