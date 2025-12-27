ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan's Chomu Limping Back To Normalcy, Internet Clampdown Continues

Jaipur: The situation in Jaipur district's Chomu town, which witnessed violence on Friday in which several policemen were injured, remains largely peaceful even as internet services remained suspended on Saturday.

The town has been turned into a fortress with Jaipur (West) DCP Hanuman Prasad Meena, Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Dr. Rajiv Pachar, and Special Commissioner (Operations) Rahul Prakash monitoring the situation closely.

Meena stated that the situation in Chomu is currently under control. "However, additional police personnel have been deployed in the town to maintain order," he said.

Meena said 110 stone pelters including over a dozen women have been detained so far for their involvement in rioting. Besides, 25 people have been arrested. The DCP said the accused were identified from CCTV footages, videos, and local intelligence. He said stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of disrupting peace and indulging in violence in the town.