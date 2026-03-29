Sitamarhi Village On Cloud Nine Over Balen Shah Becoming Nepal PM
The Nepalese Prime Minister has personal connect with Bhanaspati village
Published : March 29, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST|
Updated : March 29, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Sitamarhi: Bhanaspati village in Runnisaipuar of Sitamarhi in Bihar is celebrating the swearing in of Balendra Shah also known Balen Shah’s swearing in as the Prime Minister of Nepal.
Balen Shah’s maternal uncle Suresh Kumar said Balen’s father, Ramnarayan Shah, was married twice. His first marriage was to Rampreet Devi of Bhanaspati in 1965. Later, Ramnarayan Shah married Dhruvdevi from a Maithili Madhesi family hailing from Dhanusha Mahotari area of Nepal.
Suresh disclosed that Ramnarayan Shah passed away four months ago in December. He was an Ayurvedic physician. He has a daughter, Sunita, from his first wife Rampreet Devi who lives with her mother in Janakpur.
Balen Shah and his two sisters were born to his second wife Dhruvdevi. Anamika runs her own business in Sitamarhi and Sujata lives in Kathmandu. Balen Shah's two brothers, Kaushal and Roshan, have passed away.
"I went to Nepal but could not meet Balen because of lack of time. Whenever Balen used to come to his maternal grandparents' house, I used to pick him up in my lap and shower him with love. I am happy that my nephew has become the Prime Minister," said Suresh.
Anamika told ETV Bharat over the phone that she traveled to Kathmandu to attend her brother's swearing-in ceremony. It was a proud moment for her. However, she regrets not being able to speak with him since he became the Prime Minister. Despite this distance, there's no shortage of pride and joy in the family's hearts.
"I went to Kathmandu for my brother's swearing-in ceremony. It is a proud moment for me that my brother has become the Prime Minister of Nepal,” she said.
Purushottam Kumar, a cousin who lives in Bhanaspati says that Balen Shah used to visit his maternal grandparents' house as a child with Rampreet Devi.
"I am his maternal cousin. Balen Bhai used to visit us when we were kids. We are very happy that a young man has broken the world record and become the Prime Minister of Nepal at the age of 35. This will further strengthen the relations between India and Nepal," he said.
Balen Shah's maternal aunt Rekha Devi recalled how she would feed him with her own hands when he came visiting.
"It feels great to hear that Balen has become the Prime Minister. He used to come here in his childhood. I used to cook food with my own hands and feed him. Now that he has become the Prime Minister, he will also come to his maternal grandparents' house," said an emotional Rekha.
The villagers are filled with joy. One of them, Rambabu Rai said that Balen becoming the Prime Minister is no small achievement. "It is a matter of great happiness that Balen Shah has become the Prime Minister of Nepal. This is no small thing. This will improve the relationship between India and Nepal," he said.
In the recent parliamentary elections in Nepal, Balen Shah’s Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won 182 of the total 275 seats securing a landslide victory. He won the Jhapa-5 constituency by a margin of approximately 50,000 votes, defeating former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.
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