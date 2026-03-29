ETV Bharat / state

Sitamarhi Village On Cloud Nine Over Balen Shah Becoming Nepal PM

Sitamarhi: Bhanaspati village in Runnisaipuar of Sitamarhi in Bihar is celebrating the swearing in of Balendra Shah also known Balen Shah’s swearing in as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Balen Shah’s maternal uncle Suresh Kumar said Balen’s father, Ramnarayan Shah, was married twice. His first marriage was to Rampreet Devi of Bhanaspati in 1965. Later, Ramnarayan Shah married Dhruvdevi from a Maithili Madhesi family hailing from Dhanusha Mahotari area of Nepal.

Suresh disclosed that Ramnarayan Shah passed away four months ago in December. He was an Ayurvedic physician. He has a daughter, Sunita, from his first wife Rampreet Devi who lives with her mother in Janakpur.

Balen Shah and his two sisters were born to his second wife Dhruvdevi. Anamika runs her own business in Sitamarhi and Sujata lives in Kathmandu. Balen Shah's two brothers, Kaushal and Roshan, have passed away.

"I went to Nepal but could not meet Balen because of lack of time. Whenever Balen used to come to his maternal grandparents' house, I used to pick him up in my lap and shower him with love. I am happy that my nephew has become the Prime Minister," said Suresh.

Anamika told ETV Bharat over the phone that she traveled to Kathmandu to attend her brother's swearing-in ceremony. It was a proud moment for her. However, she regrets not being able to speak with him since he became the Prime Minister. Despite this distance, there's no shortage of pride and joy in the family's hearts.

"I went to Kathmandu for my brother's swearing-in ceremony. It is a proud moment for me that my brother has become the Prime Minister of Nepal,” she said.