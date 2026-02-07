ETV Bharat / state

SIT To Probe Kerala Spa Gang-Rape, Says Pathanamthitta SP

Pathanamthitta: Pathanamthitta SP R Anand on Saturday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the Thiruvalla spa gang-rape case.

The SP said stringent action will be taken if any negligence by police is found in investigation of the case and confirmed that the spa owner's allegation regarding a 'quotation' (hired goons) will be thoroughly probed. He clarified that the victim's statement has been recorded and that the police took timely action in the matter.

The police's response comes in the wake of serious allegations made by the spa owner, who claimed that a 'quotation gang' (hired goons) was behind the attack. The SP added that there are six accused in the case and investigations are underway to determine if more people were involved.

"A special team will investigate the case. The spa owner's allegation regarding a 'quotation' will also be looked into. There are six accused at present. We are investigating the involvement of others and will soon apprehend the four suspects who are currently at large," the SP said.

Victim’s revelation

The survivor described her ordeal as "an act of extreme brutality". According to her statement, the intruders demanded Rs 50,000 and captured nude photos of her on a mobile phone. "Subin Alexander brutally assaulted and raped me. I was threatened at knife point to undress and was sexually assaulted on the bed," she said.

The victim also levelled allegations against a female colleague who was present during the assault. She claimed the colleague sided with the goons. The victim expressed suspicion over the colleague's presence at the spot on the day, noting that she usually does not report for duty on Sundays.

"They harassed me severely, pulling my hair and arms. It was a brutal assault. One of them dragged me into a room saying, 'Come here, you look good.' When I pleaded with him to treat me like a sister, he slapped me across the face and shouted, 'Is my sister working in a brothel like you?' followed by verbal abuse. He ordered me to undress. When I screamed and refused, he pressed a knife to my throat. I was raped and tortured. During the act, he took selfies and threatened to leak the photos if I didn't make my 'Sir' (the owner) pay up Rs 3 lakhs," the survivor recounted.