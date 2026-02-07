SIT To Probe Kerala Spa Gang-Rape, Says Pathanamthitta SP
The SP said the spa owner's allegation that the crime was committed by 'quotation' (hired goons) will be investigated.
Pathanamthitta: Pathanamthitta SP R Anand on Saturday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the Thiruvalla spa gang-rape case.
The SP said stringent action will be taken if any negligence by police is found in investigation of the case and confirmed that the spa owner's allegation regarding a 'quotation' (hired goons) will be thoroughly probed. He clarified that the victim's statement has been recorded and that the police took timely action in the matter.
The police's response comes in the wake of serious allegations made by the spa owner, who claimed that a 'quotation gang' (hired goons) was behind the attack. The SP added that there are six accused in the case and investigations are underway to determine if more people were involved.
"A special team will investigate the case. The spa owner's allegation regarding a 'quotation' will also be looked into. There are six accused at present. We are investigating the involvement of others and will soon apprehend the four suspects who are currently at large," the SP said.
Victim’s revelation
The survivor described her ordeal as "an act of extreme brutality". According to her statement, the intruders demanded Rs 50,000 and captured nude photos of her on a mobile phone. "Subin Alexander brutally assaulted and raped me. I was threatened at knife point to undress and was sexually assaulted on the bed," she said.
The victim also levelled allegations against a female colleague who was present during the assault. She claimed the colleague sided with the goons. The victim expressed suspicion over the colleague's presence at the spot on the day, noting that she usually does not report for duty on Sundays.
"They harassed me severely, pulling my hair and arms. It was a brutal assault. One of them dragged me into a room saying, 'Come here, you look good.' When I pleaded with him to treat me like a sister, he slapped me across the face and shouted, 'Is my sister working in a brothel like you?' followed by verbal abuse. He ordered me to undress. When I screamed and refused, he pressed a knife to my throat. I was raped and tortured. During the act, he took selfies and threatened to leak the photos if I didn't make my 'Sir' (the owner) pay up Rs 3 lakhs," the survivor recounted.
Allegations by spa owner
Dr Sanjay, the owner of the Thiruvalla spa claimed the incident was a targeted 'quotation' hit. He alleged that a rival spa owner in Thiruvalla hired the gang to destroy his business.
"Subin Alexander and his gang, whose members were arrested, were executing a contract for a rival business group. This was not an attack over refusal to pay protection money. The 'protection money' angle is a story cooked up by the police. There is an unholy nexus between the police and the goons. The police have not yet recorded my statement, and I will file a special complaint regarding this," Dr Sanjay stated.
Arrests and background
Two individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident so far. They are Subin Alexander Chacko (27), known as 'Marana' Subin from Pappanaoveli, Kuttappuzha, and Berlin Das (38) from Muppiri, Thiruvalla. Four others are absconding, and the search for them has been intensified.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 1 when the gang forcibly entered the spa and subjected the employee to a brutal gang rape. Subin, a repeat offender previously charged under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act, had reportedly visited the spa multiple times demanding Rs 50,000. When the owner refused to pay, the gang turned their threats towards the employees.
After failing to get the money, they stormed the establishment on February 1, dragged the victim into a room, and raped her at knifepoint while filming the act. CCTV footage of the gang's arrival has surfaced. The gang also made off with Rs 25,000 from the spa. Fearing for their lives after the gang threatened to kill them if they spoke out, the employees were initially hesitant to file a case. Police are now moving to invoke KAAPA again against Subin, who had only been released in March, 2025 after a six-month preventive detention.
