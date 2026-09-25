SIT To Probe Gem Veeramani POCSO case: Tamil Nadu DGP Orders Special Team Of All Women Police Officers
The new all women team will also examine what action was taken, what action was not taken and the reasons for any omissions or delays.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST|
Updated : September 25, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Agarwal has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior police officers, including women officers, to conduct fresh investigation into the POCSO case registered against Gem Granites owner Veeramani and his associates.
The decision comes a day after the transfer of several senior police officers who were holding key positions when the complaint in the case was initially received.
Four persons including Veeramani and his associates, were arrested last month in connection with the case.
Questions were subsequently raised over the manner in which the case was initially investigated, particularly regarding the alleged delay or failure to take action on the complaint despite the submission of evidence.
Against this backdrop, IPS Officers who were serving as Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner when the complaint was filed - including A Arun ADGP Tamil nadu Polcie academy and N Kannan, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore - along with Assistant Commissioner of Police M A Yasmin and other key police officials, were transferred to the waiting list on September 24.
Four Member SIT
The following officers have been named in the Special Investigation Team:
- P V Thenmozhi IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Chennai Metropolitan Police
- Disha Mittal IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Chennai West Zone
- J Mutharasi IPS, Superintendent of Police and Media Relations Officer, DGP's Office
- VV Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes Against Women and Children, Chennai Metropolitan Police
The SIT will function under the supervision of Chennai Police Commissioner Dr A Amalraj and has been directed to provide the team with the police personnel and other facilities required to conduct the investigation. The decision to include women police officers has been taken considering the nature of the case and the involvement of minors, according to the order.
Earlier Probe Under Scanner
The SIT has been directed to examine the entire investigation carried out so far in the POCSO case registered by the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai Metropolitan Police. it will also scrutinise the case files, documents collected during the earlier investigation, evidence obtained and the action taken by the police at various angle.
It will also examine what action was taken, what action was not taken and the reasons for any omissions or delays according to the order.
The fresh investigation is expected to establish whether any relevant information or evidence was missed during the earlier probe and identify persons connected with the case who may not have been examined previously.
Money Exchange Also To Be Examined
The police are also expected to separately examine allegations that money changed hands to prevent or delay action in the case. According to the information available, separate teams may examine different aspects of these allegations.
One line of inquiry will focus on the alleged financial transactions, while another will seek to identify those who may been involved and those who allegedly assisted them.
These allegations are yet to be established through investigation.
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