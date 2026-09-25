ETV Bharat / state

SIT To Probe Gem Veeramani POCSO case: Tamil Nadu DGP Orders Special Team Of All Women Police Officers

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Agarwal has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior police officers, including women officers, to conduct fresh investigation into the POCSO case registered against Gem Granites owner Veeramani and his associates.

The decision comes a day after the transfer of several senior police officers who were holding key positions when the complaint in the case was initially received.

Four persons including Veeramani and his associates, were arrested last month in connection with the case.

Questions were subsequently raised over the manner in which the case was initially investigated, particularly regarding the alleged delay or failure to take action on the complaint despite the submission of evidence.

Against this backdrop, IPS Officers who were serving as Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner when the complaint was filed - including A Arun ADGP Tamil nadu Polcie academy and N Kannan, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore - along with Assistant Commissioner of Police M A Yasmin and other key police officials, were transferred to the waiting list on September 24.

Four Member SIT

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Agarwal (ETV Bharat)

The following officers have been named in the Special Investigation Team: