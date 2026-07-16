SIT Summons Sukhbir Badal In 2015 Sacrilege Case Probe; Akali Chief To Appear On July 20
After receiving an SIT notice, Sukhbir Badal accused the AAP government of reviving the sacrilege issue ahead of the Punjab elections.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been issued a notice by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases. According to the notice, Badal has been asked to appear before the SIT on Monday for questioning on certain aspects of the sacrilege cases.
Responding to the notice, Sukhbir Badal said, "For the past 10 years, politics has been played over the sacrilege incidents. Now, with elections approaching, the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government has once again started its drama. I have cooperated with every investigation in the past and will continue to appear wherever I am called."
He alleged that the sacrilege issue has been repeatedly used for political purposes and is revived ahead of every election.
Badal also made a political pledge, saying, "I promise that if the Shiromani Akali Dal forms the government in 2027, the real culprits behind the sacrilege cases will be given exemplary punishment. The Akali Dal stands for justice in this matter, and those responsible must be punished."
Notice Issued Following Statement By BJP's Sampla
According to information shared by AAP's media team, BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, during recent questioning by the SIT, denied that the signatures on a memorandum submitted to the then Punjab Governor in connection with the sacrilege case were his.
Following Sampla's statement, the SIT issued a notice to Sukhbir Badal for questioning.
Badal's appearance before the SIT on Monday is being viewed as an important stage in the investigation into the sacrilege cases. The SIT is expected to question him about documents, the sequence of events, and other facts related to the case. The development has intensified political discussions in Punjab.
Randhawa Questions CM Mann
Reacting to the SIT summoning Sukhbir Badal in connection with the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases linked to the sacrilege incidents, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
"I want to ask Bhagwant Mann that everyone has been saying for more than four years that this family was involved in the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. Has he realised it only now, when his tenure is about to end? Why was Sukhbir Badal not summoned even once during all these years? What happened to the Lal Krishna Yadav Committee report? What has the Punjab Chief Minister done on this issue?" Randhawa said.
He added, "Why did we lose power in Punjab? Because Captain Amarinder Singh compromised. What happened there is precisely why we stopped supporting him. Bhagwant Mann had promised to pursue the sacrilege issue, yet it took him nearly five years to even move a single document. He should explain when the sacrilege case being heard in Faridkot was shifted to Chandigarh and why he did not oppose it."
Randhawa also said, "I also want to ask Bhagwant Mann that the whole world has been saying that this family was involved in the sacrilege incidents, but you have remembered it only now. Your tenure is almost over. Why was Sukhbir Badal not called for questioning even once in the last nearly five years? This is not a political issue; it is a matter of our faith."
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