ETV Bharat / state

SIT Summons Sukhbir Badal In 2015 Sacrilege Case Probe; Akali Chief To Appear On July 20

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been issued a notice by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases. According to the notice, Badal has been asked to appear before the SIT on Monday for questioning on certain aspects of the sacrilege cases.

Responding to the notice, Sukhbir Badal said, "For the past 10 years, politics has been played over the sacrilege incidents. Now, with elections approaching, the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government has once again started its drama. I have cooperated with every investigation in the past and will continue to appear wherever I am called."

He alleged that the sacrilege issue has been repeatedly used for political purposes and is revived ahead of every election.

Badal also made a political pledge, saying, "I promise that if the Shiromani Akali Dal forms the government in 2027, the real culprits behind the sacrilege cases will be given exemplary punishment. The Akali Dal stands for justice in this matter, and those responsible must be punished."

Notice Issued Following Statement By BJP's Sampla

According to information shared by AAP's media team, BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, during recent questioning by the SIT, denied that the signatures on a memorandum submitted to the then Punjab Governor in connection with the sacrilege case were his.

Following Sampla's statement, the SIT issued a notice to Sukhbir Badal for questioning.