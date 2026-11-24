ETV Bharat / state

SIT Submits Report On Misappropriation Of Donations At Badrinath Temple

Dehradun: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted a 300-page report to the Uttarakhand government after a five-month probe into alleged irregularities and theft of donations at the Badrinath temple in Chamoli district. The report highlights shortcomings in counting, management, security and depositing of donations into the temple’s bank account. It also recommends measures to improve transparency and strengthen temple administration.

The government appointed the SIT, headed by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, after the alleged irregularities came to light in July this year. During the investigation, the team questioned officials and employees of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) and recorded statements from more than 20 of them. It also examined CCTV footage, digital evidence and procedures followed during donation counting.

According to the report, the alleged manipulation did not continue for a long period but was carried out within a relatively short interval. As part of its recommendations, the SIT studied the management and security systems of 14 prominent temples across the country, including Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi, Amarnath, the Golden Temple, Akshardham, Mahakaleshwar, Jagannath Temple in Puri, Ranganathaswamy and Tirupati Balaji.

The team has suggested setting up a donation-counting room with glass walls so that the process can be viewed from outside. It also recommended installing 360-degree cameras to monitor activities inside the room and maintaining records of the identity, duty hours and entry and exit timings of employees and volunteers involved in counting.

Other suggestions include making personnel wear clothes without pockets, conducting strict searches and using modern machines to count and sort currency notes and detect counterfeits. The report also calls for a transparent system to deposit the entire collection into the temple’s bank account.