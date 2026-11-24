SIT Submits Report On Misappropriation Of Donations At Badrinath Temple
The five-month probe examined donation-counting procedures and recommended technology-led safeguards to improve accountability at the shrine, reports Dheeraj Sajwan.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Dehradun: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted a 300-page report to the Uttarakhand government after a five-month probe into alleged irregularities and theft of donations at the Badrinath temple in Chamoli district. The report highlights shortcomings in counting, management, security and depositing of donations into the temple’s bank account. It also recommends measures to improve transparency and strengthen temple administration.
The government appointed the SIT, headed by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, after the alleged irregularities came to light in July this year. During the investigation, the team questioned officials and employees of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) and recorded statements from more than 20 of them. It also examined CCTV footage, digital evidence and procedures followed during donation counting.
According to the report, the alleged manipulation did not continue for a long period but was carried out within a relatively short interval. As part of its recommendations, the SIT studied the management and security systems of 14 prominent temples across the country, including Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi, Amarnath, the Golden Temple, Akshardham, Mahakaleshwar, Jagannath Temple in Puri, Ranganathaswamy and Tirupati Balaji.
The team has suggested setting up a donation-counting room with glass walls so that the process can be viewed from outside. It also recommended installing 360-degree cameras to monitor activities inside the room and maintaining records of the identity, duty hours and entry and exit timings of employees and volunteers involved in counting.
Other suggestions include making personnel wear clothes without pockets, conducting strict searches and using modern machines to count and sort currency notes and detect counterfeits. The report also calls for a transparent system to deposit the entire collection into the temple’s bank account.
For management of gold and silver ornaments, the SIT has proposed arrangements involving government-approved jewellers. It has also recommended a separate mechanism for exchanging foreign currency. The report further suggests technology-based measures such as online slot booking, biometric tokens and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) bands to manage devotees and regulate queues. The report also recommended duty monitoring, temple security, cleanliness and public relations.
Swaroop said the government had sought suggestions to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. The committee studied the management practices of major temples and their security arrangements for counting donations before forwarding its recommendations to the government.
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